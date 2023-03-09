Writing Commitment

Dwaylon Bledsoe

Every individual that writes either for a career, extra income, or write just for their own pleasure. Whatever the case maybe there is a commitment to writing because you have to focus and commit to what you are writing. For example when telling a story with writing and coming up with ideas for the story you are committed to see the whole story through because you are writing it and creating the story. Another example is when you are reading a book you are committed to see what happens at the end of the book because you got hook in the beginning of the book to see how the story will unfold. The same applies to your own writing you are doing. I would like to share with you how to be committed to your writing. 

The first way on how to be committed to your writing is creating a writing habit. When creating a writing habit you have to think about what you want to write about and what you like to write about. Be familiar with the topic that you are writing about, once you are familiar with the topics you want to write about it helps develop you write articles, blog posts, books, etc. You writing habit will help develop your writing skills as well as increase your passion or interest in writing. 

After creating a writing habit second way to be committed to writing is find what works for you. There are people who write in notebooks, laptops, tablet, and on smartphones. You can use more than one to write but it is important to find what works for you. For example some may like writing on just a laptop, or just a notebook but in the long term if you want to published something you will have to type at some point. Whatever the case maybe find what works for you. Not ever writer is the same, everyone has a different flow, different way of working and writing. Another factor is finding what genre of writing works for you. I would like to state you can write in more than one genre or stick to one genre, it all up to the writer. Finding your genre is very dependent on the writer as you might like to write poetry, or fiction, or self-help, whatever it is find the genre that you are comfortable with and go from there. 

Lastly, write everyday. In order to commit to writing you should write everyday, the reason behind writing everyday is it help with writing skills, and help gets your ideas from your mind to paper or technology. There are times where you will do free writing which is where you just write and not think about grammar or punctuation, just writing everything that comes to your mind and putting on paper or technology to have a story and have a flow of what your mind. Writing everyday will help you become a better writer and become organized in your writing. 

However, if you write for a passion, career, extra income, etc. whatever the case is stay committed to your writing and don't give up. Keep writing and stay encouraged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoArw_0lDZl5Q700
Photo byGlenn Carstens-PetersonUnsplash

Walk in your Greatness

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# commitment# Writing# Benefitsofwriting# committedwriter# Writer

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an Educator, Writer, Author, Content Creator, and Entrepreneur. My passion is to educate, empower, and inspire others. My favorite slogan is "Walk in your Greatness" and continue to do great things in life.

Chicago Heights, IL
18 followers

More from Dwaylon Bledsoe

Focus on your Future

There is an importance of being focus on the future. Being focused on the future doesn't have to be for yourself. It can be for your family, friends, church family, etc. We all know the future is unknown for each of us however, it doesn't stop us from focusing on what would be different and what we envision for ourselves for the future. We can live in the present and still be able.

Read full story

Overcome Fear

Fear is an emotion that is triggered in response to a perceived threat. It is a natural response that is designed to help us protect ourselves from danger. Fear can be physical, such as with a racing heart or a feeling of dread in the pit of your stomach. It can also be mental, such as a feeling of anxiety or worry. Fear can be an incredibly powerful emotion and it can affect our behavior in a variety of ways. Learning how to recognize, understand, and manage fear can help us live healthier, happier lives.

Read full story

Importance of Self-Care

Self-care is an important part of maintaining your overall physical and mental health. It involves activities that help you to relax, feel good, and manage your stress. Some examples of self-care activities include taking a walk, reading a book, doing yoga, meditating, listening to music, getting a massage, journaling, and spending time with friends and family. All of these things can help to reduce stress, improve your mood, and give you the energy to take on the challenges of life. Taking time to practice self-care can help you to create a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Read full story
5 comments

Learn from the Past and Focus on your Future

Everyone has a past and has different experiences in life. There are good memories of our past and some bad ones as well. There is a reason why we go through certain situations and certain occasions and it is because there is a lesson in everything you go through. We sometimes think when bad things happen to us we wonder "why?" "why me?" The lesson for learning from what you are going through. You might not see the lesson when you are going through but when you reflect on what you have been through and then you see the lesson that was in your past.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy