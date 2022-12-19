Learn from the Past and Focus on your Future

Everyone has a past and has different experiences in life. There are good memories of our past and some bad ones as well. There is a reason why we go through certain situations and certain occasions and it is because there is a lesson in everything you go through. We sometimes think when bad things happen to us we wonder "why?" "why me?" The lesson for learning from what you are going through. You might not see the lesson when you are going through but when you reflect on what you have been through and then you see the lesson that was in your past.

We can't change our past but we learn and move forward from it. We can't let our past define who we are because we are more than what happened to us in the past. It's okay to reflect on the past but don't get stuck in the past. Focusing on the future is more important for you than thinking about the past because you can't change the past but you can change your future. In my experience, I would look back on the past to grow and become a better person than I was in the past. I don't want to be in the same situation or position I was in the past. I told myself I am going to work super hard to be able to support myself and be able to be happy with every step I went through. Sometimes life gets challenging but you have to press harder because I learned that trouble doesn't last always. My point is to learn from the past and focus on the future.

Your past doesn't determine your future. It is essential that you set your focus and your mind on your future because with your skills, your potential, and your determination your future will be what you want it to be. You have to be willing to work hard to have the best life for yourself. Don't let others determine your future only you can determine your future. Learn your lessons from your past and then focus on making the best for yourself in the future!