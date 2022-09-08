Rymir Satterthwaite & Dr. Lillie Coley Receive Support for Civil Rights Claims Unfiled in New Jersey by NAACP

FCLU Organization FCLU

Dr. Lillie Coley a black woman made claims she could not get her Civil Rights complaints filed nor processed in her home state of New Jersey. Rymir's complaints also went unfiled.



Calls were made to Judge Glenn Grant who oversees the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) in New Jersey but nothing was returned. Sources has shown through a memo (attached) that NAACP a national organization is seeking to help with the status of these Civil Rights filings.



The NAACP or National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was established in 1909 and is America's oldest and largest civil rights organization. Formed by white and Black activists, in part due to violence against African Americans around the country.

Dr. Coley a life long member of this organization is also working as a Political Action Co-Chair.



Rymir and Dr. Coley have been a part of ten (10) year long case involving both Philadelphia and New Jersey courts. Its a high profile case involving Shawn Carter aka Jay Z and Wanda Satterthwaite, Rymir's mother.

Philadelphia Case Here: http://kjnewswire.com/5572/philadelphia-high-profile-case-takes-critical-turn-alleged-attorney-corruption-comes-surface

See Pending Case here: Case No. 1:22-cv-01639-NLH-EAP source from court PACER records.



Other References: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/587607945/rymir-satterthwaite-dr-lillie-coley-get-support-from-national-organization-naacp-on-civil-rights-claims-in-new-jersey



