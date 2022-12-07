Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised Me

There is only one genuine thing I could assure the next generation since I was born into this world. We live in a world of lies, deception, fallacy, heartbreak, and many other things, and some people have lost faith in humanity. I don't blame people for being unable to trust and love again as a result of a traumatic experience in the past.

However, there is one thing I can assure its genuineness and tell the younger one to trust in. My mother is the only genuine person I can trust in this life, and I can't stop admiring her love for me for so many reasons. My name is Thomas Mark, and I'm from Alachua, Florida. I graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering.

Growing up as a poor ghetto kid, I saw my mother work two jobs to keep up with society's pressure and ensure I achieved my dream. Finishing college with honors is the beginning of the dream, and admission to the University of South Florida is the starting point. Mrs Mark couldn't stop crying when I left for university, and she promised to do everything she could to help me finish strong.

However, in 2021, I learned the most important lesson of my life from what my mother did for my sake. A year after the entire world experienced a disaster known as Covid-19, and some people, including my mother, were laid off. My mother was barely eating three times a day due to the impact of Covid-19 on her job two weeks before my graduation, and I never expected her to get me a graduation present.

My family and friends gathered on the school grounds to celebrate my special day. I was overjoyed to have received a degree, but it was my mother's beaming smile that made me even more proud. However, I was surprised to receive a bunc of keys as a graduation present, Mom bought me a new Hyundai Venue 2021 model.

Mom and son during graduation Photo by Unknown



I eventually realized she went into debt just to make me happy and feel loved. For the next five years, half of her annual salary will be deducted to pay off the debt. I can only attest to the genuineness of mothers' sacrifices for their children.