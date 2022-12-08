Fiction: Man Thought His Child Is Mentally Ill Due To Strange Midnight Noise Found Out It's The Cat Through CCTV Camera

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.

The world is becoming more dangerous than ever, and parents must be on high alert for their children or wards. We've heard many heartbreaking stories about children dying mysteriously without their parents' knowledge. We live in a time when people can easily pull the trigger on innocent children without thinking twice.

I am a single father with one lovely daughter. I named my little angel Annabelle (after her mother) because I want to carry the name and memory with me throughout my life. I'm sure you're thinking about what happened to her mother. I lost the love of my life in a horrific car accident in Los Angeles earlier this year. It was the most painful moment of my life, and I thought I couldn't get through it, but time and the little Angel she left me with helped me heal.

Annabelle was only 5 months old when the tragedy occurred. She was speeding to catch the company's board meeting when a drunk driver collided head-on with the Mercedes she was driving. The cops and bystanders did their best to get her to a nearby hospital and reached to me on time, but she didn't make it out alive.

Crying man Photo by Unknown



Fast forward to this year, when I began hearing an unusual noise at midnight in my daughter's house. It first caught my attention when I stayed up late working on a project on my laptop. I heard some strange noises and barged into her room to see she was sleeping soundly.

Actually, I thought it was a game being played in my head, but it became more real as it happened every midnight. I was eager to learn what was going on and, as a parent, to ensure my child's safety. So I set up a CCTV camera that was linked to my phone, and I couldn't believe what I saw.

It was a hilarious ending, and I was relieved that my child was still sound and well. Her kitty was always fighting mice in the entire room. I was surprised by the noise because I always fumigate the house and never knew when the mice came in. My little Angel is safe, and I've taken care of the mice because the noise is no longer coming.