Fiction: Man Thought His Child Is Mentally Ill Due To Strange Midnight Noise Found Out It's The Cat Through CCTV Camera

Dspeaker

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.

The world is becoming more dangerous than ever, and parents must be on high alert for their children or wards. We've heard many heartbreaking stories about children dying mysteriously without their parents' knowledge. We live in a time when people can easily pull the trigger on innocent children without thinking twice.
I am a single father with one lovely daughter. I named my little angel Annabelle (after her mother) because I want to carry the name and memory with me throughout my life. I'm sure you're thinking about what happened to her mother. I lost the love of my life in a horrific car accident in Los Angeles earlier this year. It was the most painful moment of my life, and I thought I couldn't get through it, but time and the little Angel she left me with helped me heal.
Annabelle was only 5 months old when the tragedy occurred. She was speeding to catch the company's board meeting when a drunk driver collided head-on with the Mercedes she was driving. The cops and bystanders did their best to get her to a nearby hospital and reached to me on time, but she didn't make it out alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8Nc1_0jaKlf8M00
Crying manPhoto byUnknown


Fast forward to this year, when I began hearing an unusual noise at midnight in my daughter's house. It first caught my attention when I stayed up late working on a project on my laptop. I heard some strange noises and barged into her room to see she was sleeping soundly.
Actually, I thought it was a game being played in my head, but it became more real as it happened every midnight. I was eager to learn what was going on and, as a parent, to ensure my child's safety. So I set up a CCTV camera that was linked to my phone, and I couldn't believe what I saw.
It was a hilarious ending, and I was relieved that my child was still sound and well. Her kitty was always fighting mice in the entire room. I was surprised by the noise because I always fumigate the house and never knew when the mice came in. My little Angel is safe, and I've taken care of the mice because the noise is no longer coming.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fiction

Comments / 37

Published by

Bringing you all the latest news around the world

Texas State
2776 followers

More from Dspeaker

Conjoined Twins Speaks On Receiving Only One Salary Despite Working As Two People

Conjoined twins from Punjab, India, who were abandoned by their parents and raised in a shelter, have revealed that they each receive only one salary. Sohna and Mohna Singh, both 19, claimed in a YouTube interview with documentary filmmaker Ruhi enet that they earn only £200 per month.

Read full story
86 comments

“We Want Gifts For Everyone” - Mother Surprised As Children Makes Christmas Wishes

The cost of living crisis was exposed after landlords at Chatton's The Percy Arms invited families to write their Christmas wishes on tags and hang them on their Christmas tree, only to find children writing heartbreaking letters to Santa.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Reveals How Her Ex-boyfriend Makes Her Split Bills With Him, ‘He Sents A Spreadsheet Monthly'

A woman revealed that her ex-boyfriend sent her a monthly excel spreadsheet that detailed all of their joint expenses and charted everything he bought for her down to the last cent, including a $3.23 breakfast consisting of a banana and a single slice of bread.

Read full story
56 comments
Alachua, FL

Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised Me

There is only one genuine thing I could assure the next generation since I was born into this world. We live in a world of lies, deception, fallacy, heartbreak, and many other things, and some people have lost faith in humanity. I don't blame people for being unable to trust and love again as a result of a traumatic experience in the past.

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction: I Checked The Camera On My Husband's Club House, What I Saw Made Me Cry

This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment. Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.

Read full story
21 comments

Fiction: Man checks CCTV Camera Of His Matrimonial Bed, Finds Wife Praying For Him To Chase Her Out

Before I begin, I'd like to state that this is a fictional article; nothing in this content is true; this article wascreated for your entertainment, and hopefully some of you can learn from it.

Read full story
31 comments

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.

Read full story
350 comments

Parents Horribly Murdered A Cat For being Too Close To Their 10-Year Old Daughter

When I moved to Texas, I met Edward and Jane, a cute couple with a beautiful daughter named Jessica. Jessica is ten years old, but she dislikes spending time with her parents; instead, she prefers to lock herself in her room from morning to night so she can play with her cat.

Read full story
3 comments

Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry

Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.

Read full story
359 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy