Fiction: I Checked The Camera On My Husband's Club House, What I Saw Made Me Cry

This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment.

Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.

My husband Jude is a very special person, he understands me, takes care of me, and sometimes goes against his will just to keep me happy, I love him so much and consider him untouchable, hahaha, Our love life began when we were in college, we really liked each other then, and I still have undeniable love for my him till this day.

My husband works in a club house; when he first started, he didn't stay at work past 8p.m., but recently, I've noticed that he's coming home late, by 10 p.m. and sometimes even at midnight; when I ask him, he'll tell me that his boss isn't there and he has to fill in for him.

I was never convinced by this answers; I believe there is more to what is happening to him, so I planned and installed a hidden camera in his office to keep taps on him from home; however, what I saw broke me down completely.


I witnessed my husband's boss treating him as if he was nothing, sending him errands like a two-year-old child; I can feel his pain; he is still working just to provide for us at home.


What should I do? Should I tell him to quit? Share your thoughts in the comments section and follow to receive more interesting updates.

