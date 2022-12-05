Fiction: Man checks CCTV Camera Of His Matrimonial Bed, Finds Wife Praying For Him To Chase Her Out

Before I begin, I'd like to state that this is a fictional article; nothing in this content is true; this article wascreated for your entertainment, and hopefully some of you can learn from it.

My name is Daniel, and I'm 40 years old. I'm married to a lovely woman named Julian, whom I met during an evangelism duty. I fell in love with her at first sight, and she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. We dated for six months before deciding to marry.

I was a successful businessman before I married Julian, I had cars, houses, and even shops, but ever since we married, it's been one problem after another, in the space of three years, I lost almost everything I own, I lost my business, and the banks I do business with demanded that I pay my loan, so I had to sell some of our properties to pay up.

Julian has been blaming herself for what is happening to me, saying she brought bad luck to me, but I always shut her up whenever she brings up those questions, because I know my wife is religious and can never be the cause of my downfall, it's just a coincidence and nothing else, this is what I always tell myself to keep myself away from negative thoughts.

I've always had a hidden camera in my matrimonial bed, and one day I just decided to watch the CCTV to see what was going on in my house.

I saw a video of my wife praying and crying, blaming herself for my failure, pleading with God to make me realize and chase her out of the house. When I saw the video, I couldn't stop crying.

What are your thoughts on this article? How do I get my wife to stop blaming herself for what's going on? Share your thoughts and subscribe to receive more interesting updates.

