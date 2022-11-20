Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry



Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.



Have you ever wondered what your female child does in the room when no one is at home? have you ever tried to find out why most female children spend more time in their room, well I hope this article will help hold your curiosity.

Crying mom Within Nigeria





A single mother named Victoria noticed that her daughter was not associating with her the way she used to and also noticed that her daughter spends majority of her time in her room, the lonely single mom was desperate to know what is happening to her daughter, then she came up with a crazy idea.



She decided to put a secret camera in her daughter's room to know why she suddenly spend more time in her room than with her mother, however, Victoria didn't know that what she is about to do what will change her mental health forever.



As wise men say “everything that have a beginning will have an end” after days of hiding the secret camera in her daughter's room, it's time for her to check the result of her examination.



When Victoria opened the video, she couldn't hold back her tears, her precious little girl was crying everyday because she misses her daddy and would want her mother to reunite with her father.



Now here's the catch, Victoria doesn't know how to tell her daughter that the man she's crying for threw them out of the house when she was just 3 months old.



How will Victoria tell her daughter that she should forget her dad? Share your thoughts and follow for more interesting updates.



