Drift Hunters MAX Official Launch

Out of all the free online drifting games available, Drift Hunters has proven itself to be among the most popular. After years of its increasing popularity, the game has continued to build its fanbase thanks to its unrivaled physics, graphics, and gameplay.

With the loyal following, that game has developed over this time, it has provided the perfect opportunities for frequent players to provide valuable feedback on their experience, and what they wish to see in future updates.

However, the list of comments and requests soon became untenable, to the point that it would be impossible to implement everything the community wanted into the classic Drift Hunters game.

So, Drifted joined forces with the Drift Hunters developer to create a brand new game from scratch - Drift Hunters MAX.

This brand new Drift Hunters experience has improved the in-game graphics and physics alongside providing more cars and brand-new features for new and old players.

So, let’s see what makes the Drifted.com exclusive Drift Hunters MAX so unique.

Immediately, players returning from the original Drift Hunters will notice the graphical upgrade in Drift Hunters MAX. While the original game was no slouch in the looks department, MAX adds many visual features that make all cars and tracks feel more elegant. Combine this with what appears to be a resolution bump that makes everything in the game look refined while not sacrificing performance, and it makes for a winning recipe.

Thankfully, there is plenty of eye candy to be had with the new and improved graphics since the game features over 35 upgradeable drift cars and 12 awesome tracks to put your skills to the test.

Of the 35 available cars, many are returning from the original game with upgraded high-definition models. But, alongside those, several vehicles are brand-new exclusives to Drift Hunters MAX - and were even chosen by the Drifted community!

Cars such as the SPR19 (based on the Toyota GR Supra 2019), HRCN (based on the Lamborghini Huracan STO), and the ND (based on the Mazda Miata MX5 ND) were all added as the result of many community polls, alongside eight other incredible cars.

But, whatever car you pick will need a fantastic track to use as a playground, and of the 12 available locations in Drift Hunters MAX, most of them are brand new! But, that’s not all - the much-loved classics returning from the original game received a facelift to match the quality and tone of all of the other content.

Drift Hunters was renowned for its true-to-life physics engine, which has only been improved in Drift Hunters MAX. They say you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and the developer followed that mindset when tending to the physics, only adding minor improvements to an already impeccable system.

Perhaps the greatest addition to Drift Hunters MAX, a feature that the community had been clamoring for since the release of the original, is the all-important cloud save feature. Now, all of your hard work and earned upgrades won’t go to waste when you exit the game, as all of your progress can be saved straight to your Drifted.com account.

Finally, no more throwing away hours of progress whenever someone closes your web browser! And, even better still – it enables you to pick up your game from wherever you are. If you started building your garage at home, you’ll be able to continue your game at work, or at school.

With all of these features and additions, Drift Hunters MAX has the potential to carry the torch of its predecessor and become the most popular online drifting game.

If you played the original Drift Hunters and appreciated it for the awesome experience it is, you owe it to yourself to put some time into Drift Hunters MAX!