Treating a Pulled Back Muscle Strains

If you suffer from a pulled back muscle strain, there are a few things that you can do to treat the pain and restore function to your back. Some treatments include pain medication, physical therapy, stretching exercises, and Ice therapy. You should also avoid doing strenuous activities such as running or jumping.

Pain medication

In cases of low back muscle strains, the most common type of pain medication is non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). These drugs are effective in relieving the pain and swelling associated with pulled back muscles and strains, and they are widely available without a prescription. They may be taken as tablets or injected into the muscle tissue. While these medications may be effective, they come with side effects and should not be taken continuously.

Depending on the severity of the pain, you may choose to try ice or heat treatments and over-the-counter pain medication. You should avoid strenuous activity until the muscle heals. Applying ice or heat to the injured area can help relieve pain and reduce swelling, and heat packs can increase circulation and speed up the healing process. In severe cases, you may wish to seek medical attention. You can also consider pain medications or muscle relaxants, both of which can be prescribed by a physician.

Physical therapy

The treatment for pulled back muscle strains typically involves physical therapy, which is a short-term rehab program. However, the therapist may also recommend a long-term exercise program and ergonomic modifications. Physical therapy should not involve aggressive chiropractic manipulation at the initial stage, as this can aggravate the condition. Treatment will depend on the degree of muscle damage and the severity of pain. Anti-inflammatory medication is often prescribed to reduce inflammation, which will help the muscle heal. Massage of the affected area may also be helpful.

The most common complication of a pulled back muscle is re-injury, which often results from returning to activity before the tear has fully healed. To avoid this complication, it is critical to follow the Physical Therapist's instructions as strictly as possible. Other possible complications include hematomas, which are hard masses in the muscle. These lumps can delay recovery time and can also lead to re-injury.

Stretching exercises

Whether you're suffering from a pulled back muscle or a strained lower back, there are many stretching exercises you can perform to make the injured area feel better and speed recovery. These stretches will help you build strength, create flexibility, and relieve tension. Try the piriformis stretch to help the pain in the buttocks and lower back.

In addition to stretches for pulled back muscle strains, strengthening exercises can help your body repair itself and prevent future injuries. These exercises include exercises that strengthen the back and abdominal muscles, as well as strengthening the muscles surrounding your spine. You can even practice wall-stretching by standing against a wall and lowering your body to a seated position. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Ice therapy

If you have pulled back muscle strains, ice therapy may be a useful treatment. It will relieve pain and reduce swelling, but should not be used for long periods of time. It should also be applied over the affected area rather than directly on the skin, as this could cause ice burn. It should be applied for 20 minutes every two hours.

The application of ice should be done in a circular pattern over the affected area. Ideally, it should be applied for eight to ten minutes at a time. If you have a larger area or joint, you may use a heating pad. People with arthritis may also want to soak the affected joint in a paraffin bath to relieve pain. Several 15 to 20 minute applications a day may be sufficient for minor aches and pains, but patients with moderate or chronic muscle soreness may require longer treatments.

Yoga

Yoga is a great choice for people suffering from pulled back muscle strains, especially because of its gentle approach. However, it's important to avoid overstretching the muscles or joints in the back, as this can result in injury or irritation. This is especially true when it comes to the sacroiliac joint, which connects the pelvis and sacrum and supports the spine. Some of the most common yoga injuries involve this joint.

Another type of yoga for pulled back muscle strains is child's pose, which stretches and strengthens muscles in the lower back. This posture requires the participant to bend over with their knees bent and their head resting on the mat. The resulting stretch is beneficial for relieving pain and improving flexibility. Holding this pose for twenty to thirty seconds is recommended to ensure the muscles are sufficiently stretched.

Prevention

There are a few ways to prevent pulled back muscle strains and keep yourself from experiencing this pain again. Although mild strains can be treated at home, more severe ones can require medical attention. Symptoms of severe back muscle pain include loss of sensation in the legs and abdomen, fever, and bowel movement problems. In addition, muscle strains can lead to chronic conditions if they're caused by repetitive motion or poor body mechanics. People who engage in contact sports are at a greater risk of getting strained muscles.

The most important step in preventing pulled back muscle strains is to make sure that your back muscles are strong and flexible. Muscles that are weak are more susceptible to tearing, which is why it is important to work out regularly and strengthen them before engaging in physical activities.

