Cobra Kai Star Sean Kanan Interviewed On The Brett Davis Podcast

Dr. Rob Garcia

Sean Kanan and Brett Davis

Cobra Kai star Sean Kanan was recently interviewed on the Brett Davis Podcast. The 56 year old actor opened up about his life philosophies and the principles he embraced to create success in his own life. He shared several anecdotes about life and how to interpret events.

He talks about his own journey, landing a starring role in Karate Kid 3 before finishing college, and his own challenges as a rising actor turned soap opera star. Sean is known for playing movie villain Mike Barnes from Karate Kid 3 and eventually landing roles in The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless and General Hospital. Sean would go on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor. He was also awarded a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Fame.

Bio: Sean Kanan is an American actor, producer, and author. Here are some facts about him:

  1. Sean Kanan was born on November 2, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.
  2. He is best known for his roles in soap operas. He played Deacon Sharpe on "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless," and A.J. Quartermaine on "General Hospital."
  3. Kanan started acting at a young age, and he attended the prestigious Beverly Hills Playhouse.
  4. He has also appeared in several films, including "Karate Kid III" and "Chasing Holden."
  5. In addition to acting, Kanan is a producer and has produced several films, including "Chasing Holden" and "Jack Rio."
  6. He is also a published author and has written two books: "The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan" and "Success Factor X: Inspiration, Wisdom, and Advice from 50 of America's Best."
  7. Kanan is also a trained martial artist and has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.
  8. He has been married twice and has two children.
  9. Kanan is an advocate for autism awareness and has been involved with several charities, including Autism Speaks.
  10. He is active on social media and has a large following on Instagram and Twitter.

Sean shares that after his 50th birthday, he needed to rebuild his life and his actions to create his vision of a successful life.

Sean recently released a new book, "KUMITE" from his Way of the Cobra series.

I was rapidly slipping into mediocrity. I decided there was no more waiting for the ship to come in. I was going to build the damn ship. I just needed to figure out how to do it." - Sean Kanan

Sean Kanan Interview On The Brett Davis Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u25pqrmIeoQ&ab_channel=IQPODCASTS

