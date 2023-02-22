How a Combat Veteran Built a Woodworking Empire

Kurt Ballash Photo by Ballash Archives

Kurt Ballash is one of the most fascinating men I have ever met. A combat veteran with multiple tours under his belt, Kurt grew up in a rough environment and even got in trouble as a younger guy. He figured the Army would teach him discipline and give him the skills he needed to advance in life and find his calling.

Kurt Ballash, Army Veteran Photo by Ballash Archives

I met Kurt online a few years back in the Facebook Group Vetpreneur Tribe. We linked up in Washington at MIC with the legendary Hardscape Hacker Mark Dudek and shared an Air BNB. (Note to self, never let the Army arrange lodging for the Air Force, I slept in a window ledge like a cat)

Kurt, Rob (author), Mark Photo by Garcia Family Archives

Kurt showed a lot of character by driving me to the airport when he didn't have to. That's how I knew he was a good man.

We then worked together and I developed his media plan and angle. It went well. A cover article on the Fayetteville Observer, a TV interview on his CBS local affiliate, and I featured him in SHIFT Magazine. This led to a great influx of new customers to his website.

Kurt in the Fayetteville Observer Photo by Ballash Archives

Kurt then decided to expand his empire and grow his brand. He moved into a larger woodshop and started teaching courses in woodworking to the community and local veterans.

Kurt teaching a community woodworking class Photo by Ballash Archives

Kurt eventually wants to open a full training facility for veterans to learn skills post service.

Learning the craft of woodworking Photo by Ballash Archives

Kurt's hard work eventually got him featured on ABC and the Washington Times. He has expanded his product line and is known as one of the best veteran owned woodworking companies in the country.

