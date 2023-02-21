I Started My Business Empire With An Unlikely Source.....Mall Kiosks

*This post contains sponsored content

Marshall Terrin Photo by Terrin Family Archives

I’m Marshall Terrin, a former United States combat Marine. I have helped develop 5 businesses that reached the 7 figure mark confirmed by annual revenues and love teaching new business owners how to maximize efficiency and profits.



When I returned from Ramadi in the mid 2000s, I knew I was going to start a business but needed a certain type. I did the research and finally decided on a mall kiosk. This was a surprising move for many, but it paid off.



There are several advantages of buying a mall kiosk for a business, including:

High Foot Traffic: Malls attract a large number of shoppers, making it a prime location for businesses to reach a large audience. A mall kiosk provides an opportunity to showcase products and services to a large, captive audience, which can result in increased sales and brand exposure.

Lower Costs: Compared to traditional brick-and-mortar stores, mall kiosks are relatively inexpensive to set up and operate. They do not require long-term leases, extensive renovations, or extensive inventory upfront. This makes it a more affordable option for businesses, especially small and start-up businesses.

Flexibility: Mall kiosks can be relocated or closed if the business needs change. This flexibility allows businesses to test different locations, products, and markets before making a long-term commitment.

Increased Visibility: Mall kiosks are often located in high-visibility areas, providing businesses with greater visibility and exposure. This can lead to increased brand recognition and increased sales.

Targeted Marketing: Malls typically attract a specific demographic, making it easier for businesses to target their marketing efforts. For example, if a business sells products that appeal to women, it might choose to locate its kiosk in a mall that attracts a high number of female shoppers.

Reduced Competition: Malls typically have limited space for businesses, which can reduce competition and increase the chances of a business standing out. A mall kiosk can help a business differentiate itself from its competitors and capture the attention of shoppers.

Year-Round Sales: Malls are typically open year-round, providing businesses with the opportunity to generate sales and revenue throughout the year.

A mall kiosk can be a great option for businesses looking to reach a large audience, reduce costs, and increase visibility. By taking advantage of the high foot traffic and targeted marketing opportunities offered by malls, businesses can generate sales, increase brand exposure, and grow their customer base.



In my own case, the kiosk ended up being profitable in the FIRST MONTH. I sold muscle stimulation and over the counter pain management products. The advantages that I saw immediately were low cost (under 10k to start) and heavily sales based so you have a lot more control over your success.



Example of a Mall Kiosk Photo by SHIFT Magazine

The success of my mall kiosk allowed me to branch out into other industries and create several successful ventures including the acquisition of one of the largest online Veteran’s business groups (Vetpreneur Tribe). I highly recommend mall kiosks to anyone wanting to venture into the business world.

