The Dark Side of Veteran Culture

#veteran, #military, #army, #airforce, #marines, #navy

Graphic for article Photo by Garcia Family Archives

This is going to piss some people off.

Good. Some people need a wake up call to their toxic behavior.

There exists a subculture of veterans that feel the need to create an "invisible hierarchy" that denigrates anyone that they feel didn't serve at the level that they did. Its an ugly truth but its there.

This obviously doesn't apply to all veterans, it's a very small percentage. But it's bad.

I recently wrote an article about my mother dying during my combat support deployment and my subsequent nervous breakdown after I got back to the states from sleep dep.

I made it VERY CLEAR in the first sentences that I wasn't looking for sympathy, just to share my experience of being a veteran. I also wanted civilians to get an idea of what we go through some of the time. 90% of the comments were amazingly supportive. The 10% of negative comments really showed me the denigrative and negative attitude by many of my fellow veterans. Here are some examples verbatim:

"You poor thing, you could of prevented that very easily... You could of stayed home."

"Seriously? Sounds like he wasn't cut out for the military."

"First of all, Qatar is not a deployment, and you went as volunteer; second of all, you knew your mom had “terminal cancer” and you went anyway! Point is, you live with your decisions, the chain of command would not have taken you if you didn’t ask to go, and had disclosed your mom’s illness!"

"His mom had terminal cancer. That means she was dying. I would have NEVER gone to another country while my mom was dying so I missed her death. That makes no sense to me unless it was absolutely necessary. I never left my moms side for 2 weeks when she developed cancer and died 2 weeks after being diagnosed. I would have never left her alone to suffer through that herself. I don't care who you are no one should leave their parent to die alone."

Nurse Jennifer Knight who claims to be a Vietnam era nurse went out of her way to share these gems:

"BUT... he chose to let his mother die alone. That selfish choice will be with him for the rest of his self-absorbed life."

"He volunteered. He didn't need your thanks. He went to a foreign country who didn't want him there. Save your thanks for a teacher." (for the record I WAS a teacher and a professor).

"He SHOULD think of her every day. He deserted her when she needed him the most."

"Why do you pray for a rich guy who VOLUNTEERED to let his mom die alone???"

The point is, we all volunteer. We all raise our hands to defend the Constitution from enemies both foreign and domestic. I will always give respect to the Marines and anyone that goes outside the wire, period. I understand that its a whole other ballgame to risk your life on a combat patrol in a hostile country.

I'm Air Force. I have a very thick skin about how spoiled and soft our service is. I respect anyone that's a veteran that has jokes. I welcome them. (Many are true. I serve caviar at my parties.)

But some veterans have made it a habit of looking down on anyone that isn't a combat MOS or Special Forces or been shot at.

I don't care what your ribbons say. It doesn't make you a better person to denigrate finance, supply, support, cops, or admin. It shows a lack of understanding of the bigger picture. For every pilot, Navy SEAL, Ranger, Delta, Marine Recon, PJ, combat vet or CCT, there are hundreds of people behind the scenes supporting you.

There are absolutely different levels of risk. I know many of you have seen some horrible shit. (I talk to a lot of you behind the scenes and need 30 minutes to decompress sometimes after hearing your stories).

If you are one of those that feels the need to shit on others for their MOS, AFSC, Rate, or branch of service, look in the mirror and ask yourself where your own life took a turn. The best vets are the quiet professionals. They do their job, they come home, and they take pride in service and create a healthy environment for other vets.

If you're in pain, get therapy. Hire a counselor, fix your situation. Attacking other vets is just a sign that you are carrying a lot of trauma.

I had a lot of hesitation writing this. But the message is too important.

I care. America still cares. You're important and on behalf of a grateful nation, I implore you, self care first. Do something healthy to heal.

- Rob

Rob Garcia Photo by Garcia Family Archives