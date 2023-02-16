Building a Global Brand

Jillian Sandoval Photo by SHIFT Archive

When I first started my entrepreneur journey NOT ONE PERSON I spoke to about my vision believed it to be possible yet I believed it and that was enough for me to go ALL IN on myself to create something that only I could see in my mind.

Since then, I’ve mentored thousands of entrepreneurs, created and facilitated 45 business development programs and helped a global audience create revenues exclusively online.

I can tell you a thing or two about business development and revenue generation using the power of the internet as I’ve committed my life over the past decade to helping people rise up to create personal freedom and financial independence through entrepreneurship.

Here are the 5 greatest lessons I have learned on my entrepreneur journey:

1. Set your standards high and hold yourself to them. Your word is the law. Business ethics and personal integrity must come first. Without these two in place, you will crumble when the road becomes challenging and blame everyone else for your lack of results. You are the engine who drives your business forward, so lead yourself appropriately.

2. Remove the limitations. If you want to grow past your current circumstances, you are going to have to take the initiative to do the things that push you far outside of your comfort zone (or beyond your current limits). That is a fact. Although this will make you feel uncomfortable it is a necessary part of the process. The choice is either to evolve and grow or experience more of the same.

3. Structure. You are responsible to lead yourself and if you have no structure in place you will be like a Kleenex in the wind. There are MANY moving pieces that contribute to a successful business, don’t overlook a single piece of the whole. Having the proper structure in place allows YOU and your business to operate efficiently in order to create consistent results.

4. Solidify the following:

- Strategic plan

- Standard operating procedures

- Personal/ company brand

- Graphic design

- Target market comprehension

- Product suite

- Technology

- Website + landing pages

- Workflows + automation

- Platform congruency

- Diversified mediums

- Communication strategy

- Social media marketing

- Organic + paid advertising

- Engagement

- Pathway to purchase

- Client acquisition

- Testimonials + referrals

5. Reframe failure. Know that you are not perfect and you will make mistakes along the way. This is part of the process required to grow. With this understanding, you will begin to see the massive opportunity that comes with every mistake you make! The key is to get back up quickly, strengthen your ability as a leader and ALWAYS keep moving forward!

BONUS 6. Enjoy the ride!

Entrepreneurship is the greatest journey of a lifetime as it challenges you to ascend each and every day. When you realize and have courage to step fully into your purpose, you will never again have to work a day in your life!!!

