"The Grammys Look Like The Death of Our World"

Marina Teel Photo by Teel Family Archives

Podcaster Marina Teel recently released an episode of her show Unbroken with Marina Teel that spelled out what is on the mind of millions of Americans - when did the Grammys become such a terrible spectacle?

The first presentation of the Grammys was in 1959 and was originally called the Gramophone Awards. Its considered one of the big 4, next to the Emmys, Tonys, and Academy Awards. The Latin Grammy Awards started in 1989, as a parallel show to honor Latin musical talent. The Grammys present four categories:

The Album of the Year award is presented to the performer, featured artists, songwriter(s), and/or production team of a full album if other than the performer.

The Record of the Year award is presented to the performer and/or production team of a single song if other than the performer.

The Song of the Year award is presented to the songwriter(s) of a single song.

The Best New Artist award is presented to a promising breakthrough performer (or performers) who in the eligibility year releases the first recording that establishes their public identity (which is not necessarily their first proper release). (Wikipedia, 2023)

The Grammys used to stand for class and talent. Marina points out several examples of top notch past talent like Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Billy Joel. She further pontificates that the current generation of musical performers are too dependent on auto tune and salacious dance moves vs actual talent. Many of the more recent shows have been accused of promoting Satanism and darker themes that are not family friendly.

Its a piece of junk TV show - Marina Teel

Musical Performance Photo by Pixabay

She points out that there is a stunning irony to woke political speeches followed by a raunchy dance performance such as Cardi B's song "WAP" at the 2021 Grammys. Its definitely not kid friendly and only stands to oversexualize women in the eyes of the world. Marina speaks for a lot of us when she says, "BRING BACK TALENT."

