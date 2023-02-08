My Mom Died During My Combat Support Deployment. I Then Had a Nervous Breakdown When I Got Home

*Note - This article originally appeared on a Linkedin article.

*Note 2 - The purpose of this article is not for sympathy or condolences. Its to honor any veteran that sacrificed years of their life in service of their country, spend time away from family, or dealt with challenges that civilians would never understand. I appreciate you. - Rob

2018 was a tough year for me. As a reservist, I volunteered to do a 6 month tour in Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. We had the slots come through my unit and I agreed to go because I didnt have a family and could use a change of pace. Since I owned a digital magazine and my own consulting firm, I could just up and leave and make the best of it.

My mom had terminal cancer, she had a tomato sized tumor on her neck and wasn't sure how long she would last. We had a phone convo for about 15 minutes a month before I deployed. I decided to take the risk and deploy. She was in good spirits.

Rob in his trailer Photo by Garcia Family Archives

Al Udeid was..........interesting. I was put in a trailer with another E-7 that was infested with vermin and had issues with black mold. I'm not one to complain, once you become friends with Marines and soldiers, you hear some REAL horror stories about lodging so I made the best of it. My roommate was super cool and we were respectful of sleeping hours.

As I settled into my job, it became apparent the magnitude of my responsibility. We were monitoring several Middle Eastern countries and providing air support and tactical data links for 3 combat zones simultaneously. Power struggles broke out in my work center and throwing people under the bus became a regular part of avoiding blame. I didnt buy into any of the politics, just showed up and worked with the junior enlisted to make sure they had what they needed.

3 months in, I received the message no one ever wants to get: "MSgt, your mother is dying and has 2 days to live, might want to call home." I was offered a Red Cross flight home and made the hardest decision I have ever made:

To finish the mission.

I got off shift and called my mom's house. That call was brutal. My mom hadn't spoken in 3 days. When my aunt answered and told my mom that it was me, my mom started laboriously breathing and speaking to me. She was choking on blood and every word was a struggle.

This was going to be our last conversation. When that realization hit me, the tears came. I was very quietly crying while she was telling me how proud she was of everything I had accomplished. Going from a high school and college dropout with a severe learning disability to earning a PhD. Founding companies, writing 8 books, starting a magazine. Serving with distinction for 17 years.

At that moment, I chose to forgive her and to just provide comfort as she gasped for air. I let go of the drug binges, raising me in a dark, cockroach filled apartment with junkies shooting up in the alley, and neglecting me when I needed her the most. I told her that she was a great mom and that she raised one "mean son of a bitch."

She started laughing and repeating "MEAN SON OF A BITCH" over and over. My aunt was horrified and laughing in the background. It was one of those moments that was so tragically sad, that it was funny.

The next day I went to work, when I got back to my room, my aunt told me that my mom had died that morning. I thanked God for letting her quietly die without any further pain. I did some math and realized that she had died on her 62nd birthday.

Back at the Air Operations Center, it was business as usual. The commander sent someone down with a card offering his condolences. I spent three days crying in the corner quietly. I never heard from the First Sgt, the Chaplain, umm any goddamn person that was supposed to support vets in this situation. Leadership just went back to important things like yelling at me when my bootlaces were untucked. My own unit back home reached out often, my First Sgt was a consummate pro and made sure I was in a decent state of mind (I wasn't). Officers from my unit wrote me some really amazing things and opened up about their own experiences with loss.

By the time the six months were up, I had been completely disgusted with the lack of cohesion and camaraderie. The MINUTE that I was dismissed from my final shift, I walked out without saying goodbye to anyone. I'd had it.

Coming back was interesting. I lived with my sister and teen nephews for a few months in Humboldt County. I hadn't seen them in 7 years so it was fascinating coming back to my hometown. I even threw my first branded event while there teaching people how to find vocational training for free.

My event in Eureka Photo by Garcia Family Archives

I returned to San Diego and ended up attending Mark Cuban funded Clever Talks. As a magazine owner, I took the stage and talked about what it was like owning a media product and techniques for reducing costs. By this time I was sleeping in Air B and Bs and hotels waiting for my apt to open up. I was averaging 3 hours of sleep a night and between Clever Talks, Reserve drill and then starting a new temp job, I was close to the breaking point. I still hadn't grieved over my mom and each day was slowly wearing me down.

I started my new job and while I LOVED my team and boss who I had previously worked for, the guy at the recruitment agency hounded me for paperwork he had hastily put together. Every day was a new round of voicemails, calls, texts, and emails demanding this and that because he had rushed everything. Day 5, I was sitting in a bathroom stall, my head in my hands, trying to cry but nothing would come out. My voicemail clicked and the recruiter's voice was screaming at me, "ROB, I NEED you to finish that paperwork!....."

I had enough. I walked out, grabbed my stuff and drove to Balboa Park in a complete state of delusion. I cried next to a tree for 45 minutes and called a veteran suicide hotline. I wasn't suicidal, I was exhausted.

I checked into a hotel and just slept. I never went back to that job and consulted an attorney over the recruiter's actions. At that point, I went back to running my companies full time. Things got better. I created a speaker/media training event with legendary speaker coach Manny Wolfe and we had people from around the country fly in to learn how to craft their story for media appearances. We had USMC Purple Heart recipient Marcus Chischilly attend which was amazing.

My event with Marcus Chischilly Photo by Garcia Family Archives

I was initially hesitant to go public with this stuff. After all, who wants to relive the most traumatic and embarrassing year of their life? But I realized that it was VITAL for people to hear this. People that might be in pain or need a friend to reach out to. So I started telling people.

I was featured on the Business Dr TV show, and spoke at a major event telling the story about my mom's death in front of 80 people.

Telling my story Photo by Garcia Family Archives

Today things are better. I am working with clients and growing my companies. I feel amazing about having gone through this and emerging a better man. I want you to realize that life will challenge us. It tests us, but never give up. Surround yourself with great people, realize that you have the ability to make positive change and that you will be ok.

Formal photo shoot Photo by Garcia Family Archives

Wishing you all the best! - Rob the Warrior Strategist

