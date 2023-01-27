Conroe, TX

Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell

Dr. Rob Garcia

Tony BrooksPhoto byBrooks Family Archive

I'm Dr. Tony Brooks. I'm a chiropractor in Conroe, Texas, just north of Houston. I'm a quiet family man. But in the early 2000s, I lived a different life.

I was an Army Ranger.

As a young man, I had plans of going to college, settling down and starting a family. A few things changed my perspective. 9/11, Blackhawk Down came out and Pat Tillman became an Army Ranger, which completely changed my life. Each event strengthened my inner resolve to serve and seek justice for the travesties committed on American soil. Innocent lives had been taken and I was determined to make sure the guilty were caught and appropriately dealt with.

I joined the Army with the intent of being an 11 Bravo - Infantry. I chose an option 40 contract, the fastest pipeline to becoming a US Army Ranger. I attended Basic Training and then AIT - Advanced Infantry School and followed it up with Airborne school and the Ranger Indoctrination Program (R.I.P.). Eventually I was given a shot at the infamous Army Ranger School in Georgia. Ranger School is considered the top small unit tactics and leadership course in the world. Students will lose 20% of their body weight on average. They are expected to conduct high stress raids while extremely sleep deprived and starving. The attrition rate hovers around 50% with it rising to 65% before 1980 (Wikipedia, 2023).

Hallucinations are common. Injuries are nearly a daily occurrence. So when I finished finally and had my dad pin on my Ranger tab, it was one of the proudest days of my life.

Tony Brooks and Dad on Graduation DayPhoto byBrooks Family Archive

Shortly after joining the 75th Ranger Regiment and before I had a shot at the aforementioned Ranger school, we were called into a room and briefed on an urgent emergency mission while in Bagram, Afghanistan.

The recovery of a downed Chinook helicopter and its crew, along with the rescue of a Navy SEAL recon element that included Marcus Luttrell.

The world held its collective breath as the ill-fated Operation Red Wings became public. A team of highly trained Navy SEAL recon team had been compromised and engaged in a fierce firefight to escape from a pursuing and ambushing Taliban force. The Taliban had the SEALs out positioned on treacherous terrain and greatly outnumbered. Initial news reports had assumed that all four had perished. But we soon got the word: At least one had survived!

His whereabouts were unknown. A joint operations task force was assembled comprised of Air Force Special Operations Combat Controllers and Pararescue, Navy SEALs, and approximately 60 man group of Army Rangers. Its what we trained for and we expected a fight. I was 22 years old.

We knew that this mission held a high degree of danger. A quick reaction team had been sent in before us and an RPG took down a Chinook helicopter carrying 16 special operators. I remember feeling apprehension, yet comfort knowing that each man next to me would readily fight till death. That's the bond of combat veterans. We fast roped in at night in rainy, foggy darkness. It was the longest fast rope of my career (80 feet+) and my hands were burning through my leather gloves. I was worried about falling, but worse, having to let go due to the burn. The terrain was formidable. So much so that two Rangers collided at the bottom of the rope, and one sustained a compound fracture.

We assembled into platoon sized elements and began the long arduous trek to the helicopter crash site. After a full night of navigating the terrain, we spent the better part of the day locating and recovering our fallen brethren from the rubble of a Chinook helicopter that had careened into the mountainside. It was the worst day of my life and one that is branded into my brain.

After recovering the helicopter crash site, we were given the task of locating and hopefully rescuing the unaccounted for 4-man SEAL recon team. Little did we know—they were all expired. All except for one. Marcus Luttrell had managed to avoid the fate of his teammates and was located by Afghani nationals and taken in by a friendly villager. We patrolled for days, constantly scanning for danger while searching for our brothers in arms. We were in foreign country, against a well-equipped enemy that knew the terrain. Even with years of training, NVGs and powerful weapons, we knew that a Taliban battle would be a fight to remember. They are born to fight.

After nearly two full days, we got the call over the radio. One of the Ranger platoons had located Marcus and he was secure! We spent nearly another week patrolling the area and sleeping under the stars trying to find those responsible for the destruction and death of our fellow warriors. The rescue operation would go down in military history as the largest search and rescue operation since the Vietnam war. I wrote about my experience and the amazing men I get to call brothers in my book LEAVE NO MAN BEHIND.

Book CoverPhoto byBrooks Family Archive

I would see further combat fighting in Ramadi, Iraq during the Battle of Ramadi, but that would be a tale for another day. Today I run Freedom Chiropractic, helping people to improve their lives, achieve greater health, and relieve their pains. I am married to “The Unicorn” and have a son and daughter that I love very much. I am proud to have had the opportunity to bring our men home and serve alongside some of the best humans I have ever met. Seeing all that my brothers in arms and Marcus have accomplished for veterans and their families since coming home makes it all worth it.

God Bless America.

Dr. Tony Brooks and familyPhoto byBrooks Family Archive

