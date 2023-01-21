How I Went From a High School and 2x College Dropout To Air Force Enlisted PhD.

Dr. Rob Garcia, San Diego Skyline Photo by Rob Garcia

I'm Dr. Rob Garcia. It still feels weird to hear those words. On Oct 19th, 2013, I was conferred a Doctorate of Educational Leadership. My Doctoral Thesis was "Measuring the Effectiveness of Project Based Learning in Conjunction with the Instruction of Electronic Engineering to Adults."

I have been interviewed about 225 times about my unique experience. This is my story.

In 1990, I was a troubled kid. Growing up in a low income family in Eureka, California was a very challenging time. I had started 9th grade and I was way over my head. I had always daydreamed in classrooms, had trouble paying attention and was a mediocre student. I had a very high reading level but had trouble focusing when a teacher was speaking. I just wanted to skateboarding with my friends. I didn't care about college or my future. My first report card was straight Ds and Fs. I was scared to go home. I was literally going to school in moldy, secondhand clothing. I despised my life back then.

I remember I failed Pre Algebra so many times that they wouldn't let me take it anymore. I just couldn't conceptualize how the numbers worked.

By the time I had hit 12th grade, I had moved 16 times. Let that sink in. You know what that does to a kid's environment? Constantly being shuffled back and forth between relatives' apartments, drug houses, and other unsavory places? I remember being called into the guidance counselor's office and being told that because I was credit deficient, I was being removed from Eureka High School.

I had failed out of high school at 17. My senior year.

I signed up for continuation school with the gang members and drug addict kids. I breezed through it. You got a credit for showing up and having a pulse. I graduated with my class at EHS. I then enrolled in junior college and my same issues popped up. The teacher would lecture and for the life of me, I could not focus on his words. I couldn't figure out the electronics equations fast enough. Oddly enough I could recognize the parts visually and associate the characteristics of each from memory. I didn't know but this was foreshadowing about how my mind works.

Spatial recognition, association, diagramming, tactile and kinesthetic learning. Things I would learn about later.

I failed out of junior college and felt like the stupidest person on Earth.

I moved to Phoenix and slept on the floor to attend Devry. A second electronics based program. I couldn't afford meat and just spent my off time skateboarding. I had some great times there even though I was always broke and mostly hungry.

By the 2nd year, I had failed out, unable to comprehend transistor theory. These ADD demons would plague me for decades. I just could not summon the focus to stay engaged to do equations. I loved building circuits and learning theory. The math was killing me.

I joined the Air Force at 21. My ASVAB scores were very high, ironically enough in Admin and Electronics.

I became a B-52 Avionics Technician. The tech schools were 9 months long total. I nearly failed out about 5 times and my instructors despised me. I finally made it to my duty station. This was the first time I had stability and food.

Airman Rob Garcia Photo by Garcia Archives

The Air Force gave me the skills and resources to thrive. I knew that I would have to work as hard as three people to get ahead. I enrolled in college immediately. Fixing bombers at night, volunteering at Shriner's Hospital for Children in the morning and college in the afternoon. I was always either working a second job or in school.

I applied to Air Force Officer School. Denied due to low math scores. Applied to the FBI. Made it to secondary testing and denied due to low math scores. I was disappointed but these were great lessons in winning by failure. When my enlistment was up, I moved to San Diego in 2002.

I was able to get into grad school using the GI Bill. Some of the newer online schools didn't have an SAT requirement, so I was good to go. (I never took them). My first glamorous job was tow truck driver for Road One Towing. That might have been the scariest job I have ever had.

When I got my MBA, I lucked out and got a job teaching high school Engineering at a rough school in Southeast San Diego. The first 2 years were challenging, but with repetition and studying the lessons, I was able to teach Trig, Pre Cal and various Engineering concepts using fun projects and robot building. At that time, I realized that I needed to push myself harder.

I read Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins (I feel some of you rolling your eyes, its ok, I would too). It opened my eyes to my potential.

I joined the Air Force Reserve and started a Doctoral program. I was 30 years old. The Doctoral program was the hardest thing I have ever done. I needed inspiration so I hung up the Army Ranger creed:

Recognizing that I volunteered as a Ranger, fully knowing the hazards of my chosen profession, I will always endeavor to uphold the prestige, honor, and high esprit de corps of the Rangers.

Acknowledging the fact that a Ranger is a more elite Soldier who arrives at the cutting edge of battle by land, sea, or air, I accept the fact that as a Ranger my country expects me to move further, faster and fight harder than any other Soldier.

Never shall I fail my comrades. I will always keep myself mentally alert, physically strong and morally straight and I will shoulder more than my share of the task whatever it may be, one-hundred-percent and then some.

Gallantly will I show the world that I am a specially selected and well-trained Soldier. My courtesy to superior officers, neatness of dress and care of equipment shall set the example for others to follow.

Energetically will I meet the enemies of my country. I shall defeat them on the field of battle for I am better trained and will fight with all my might. Surrender is not a Ranger word. I will never leave a fallen comrade to fall into the hands of the enemy and under no circumstances will I ever embarrass my country.

Readily will I display the intestinal fortitude required to fight on to the Ranger objective and complete the mission though I be the lone survivor.

Rangers lead the way! (Army.mil website, 2023)

Those words inspired me to be better. I started doing 5am beach runs. Started with 2 miles and after awhile, an 8 miler was not uncommon.

Beach Run at 0700 Photo by Garcia Archives

The beach runs helped me to gain mental strength. I watched person after person quit the Doctoral program because they couldn't handle the workload. The stress was too much for them. I plugged along taking small losses but never quitting. I think I had a few months where I made zero progress on my work because I was just burnt out. I kept running and working out. I started writing books. I remember one day taking a photo of me eating a tuna fish sandwich on moldy bread because I knew this would be my "before" photo. I remember feeling very low and sad that day.

Eating a moldy tuna fish sandwich. Its all I could afford. Photo by Garcia Archives

After 6.5 years, I finally finished my Doctorate at 37 years old. I had started dabbling in entrepreneurship but not sure what direction to go. I remember lots of dry erase boards, rampant ADD, and making every rookie business mistake out there. I founded a magazine with zero experience that I still run:

My magazine with USMC combat Michael Penney on cover. Photo by Garcia Archive

I finally settled into business visibility. Today, at 46, I am an Air Force Master Sergeant, live in my dream apartment in San Diego, and teach experts around the globe how to become highly visible industry leaders with press releases, media outreach and business articles. I have spoken on stage at a Mark Cuban event, been on TV a few times, and even created 2 branded events.

Starting to master this visibility thing Photo by Garcia Archives

The most prevalent question I get is: what changed?

* I read a book called Successful Intelligence by Dr. Robert Sternberg. It changed how I viewed myself. I wasn't stupid, I was hyper creative.

* I adjusted my study habits. One of the greatest achievements of my life was attending three Air Force Datalink courses and passing EVERY academic test the first time. Datalinks is military engineering level data transfer networks. Its very complicated. I joined study groups, asked for help, made note cards, and put in 9 hours a day studying on weekends. I enrolled in the final AJOC course for enlisted and made it through 32 days of training. I failed the final test by 10%, but it was an equipment based failure, not academic. I call that a win. I'll happily take my 3 certs I earned.

My Datalink certs Photo by Garcia Family Archives

* I realized that I learned best when I could draw diagrams and use shapes and colors to illustrate processes and projects. Getting hands on and creating through learning helped me to maximize my learning experience. I use diagramming almost every day.

* I changed my mindset. Positivity only. Laugh more. Complain only when its funny. Celebrate my friends and help them win. Be the change you want to see in others.

Thank you for reading this. I hope it inspires you to chase your wildest dreams and reminds you of one thing: You deserve to be happy. Let nothing get in the way of that. - Dr. Rob Garcia

Contact me here: https://www.facebook.com/robleegarcia/

Dr. Rob Garcia in 2023 Photo by Garcia Archives

#airforce, #military, #adhd, #veteran, #school, #education, #phd