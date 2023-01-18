9 Year Old In Florida Creates Fundraiser For School Equipment

Tristan Photo by Tristan's family

Tristan, a 9 year old elementary school student in Florida, recently announced a fundraiser to purchase school equipment. He helped produce an amazing promotional video that outlines his vision for this project. The video itself is hilarious and full of creativity. Its pretty impressive to bring in voice actors and full graphic effects. The fundraiser is in full swing with donations coming in from around the country. Tristan's family didn't expect this kind of response but its very welcome.

Tristan wants the fundraiser to help purchase recess toy carts, water bottle filling station, and a privacy screen. At the end, all participants will have a fun run to conclude the fundraiser.

Tristan comes from a military family with his father being a decorated combat Marine turned successful business owner. Tristan hopes that this fundraiser will encourage people to donate and support education, especially schools that need the support from the community.

This is Tristan's first fundraiser and his family is super proud of him because it combines helping his school, fitness, community and civic service. Its a great foray into the qualities that all young people should embrace. To find out more and see his promotional video, please click the link below.

See the full fundraiser site here: https://mybooster.com/v3/dash/xbZjYNlF?utm_source=text&utm_medium=text&utm_content=ssvideo&utm_campaign=sponsorpledgeask&fbclid=IwAR2KhEJ1Ym-ro9CHRZ5y1yfFe9eFjkKYBdspsYy-vFzDrY5QRtlqE4G6go8

Big thank you from Tristan and his family! This fundraiser will go a long way to helping his elementary school get the equipment they need to support activities and education. Your donation and generosity are a blessing for today's youth.

#fundraiser

#education

#schools