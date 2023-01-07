The Benefits of Chinese Acupressure

*This post contains sponsored content.

Patient receiving acupressure treatment. Photo by Lighter Chen

Pain management is a very important topic in America today. 50 million adults suffer from chronic pain according to the CDC website (2023). Pain can be from car accidents, age, old athletic injuries or from chronic disease in most cases. Many people need relief, yet they do not want to have surgery or become addicted to harmful drugs to alleviate their symptoms.

Lighter Chen, Founder (owner) of Tomii Healing and Wellness explains further about the 2 step Chinese medicine treatment he has used to help his clients overcome pain.

“The first step is Chi analysis. This involves measuring the body for blockages of the meridian’s chi energy. This non invasive analysis takes a few minutes to locate the blockages & imbalance. These are underlying causes of chronic health issues and create chronic pain.

“The second step is using the combination of acupressure with cupping. Dating back thousands of years, cupping has been used as a safe treatment of restoring blood flow under the skin and can be used to break up blockages internally. Cupping has many benefits and our patients have reported significant relief from pain.”

Acupressure is a safe, massage based treatment. It is used to improve blood flow through the body’s 12 meridians (internal pathways).

Acupressure mitigates pain, and is endorsed by the Rogel Cancer Center, the Veteran’s Administration and the National Library of Medicine.”



