How Ted Fox Brings Back "Unfixable" Classic Cars to Life

Ted Fox has a lifelong love of auto repair. As a young man, he was taught by family members how to perform basic auto maintenance. He then started to branch out to engine work, detailing and finally, classic car repair and restoration. After 17 years in the Marine Corps, Ted moved back to Texas and founded Scooter's Garage. Since his garage opened, he has worked on many classics that he was told were "unfixable."

Ted Fox at Scooter's Garage Photo by Ted Fox

Ted's projects are far more advanced than the casual oil change and tire alignment. For example, a Vietnam veteran that purchased a 1960 Coupe, needed a lot of modern upgrades but for that year and model, aftermarket parts were very hard to purchase. Ted actually had to custom craft the parts to make the car period authentic.

1960 Chevy Coupe Photo by Ted Fox

Here are Ted's best tips for someone considering a restoration job on a classic car:

1. Be realistic about cost. Restoration jobs often require hard to find parts, long hours of body work, and some models are notoriously expensive. Remember that this is a project and will require a budget, timeline, and specialized tools in many cases.

2. Engine work needs to be mapped out in advance. Often times, diagnostics need to be run and performance estimates should be created first so they can be cross checked with final performance results of HP and Torque

3. Junkyards are your friend. A few hours of research and phone calls can sometimes yield that hard to find part for your classic.

4. If you can't find it, make it. The advent of 3-D modeling has created a new era in custom part printing and allows a restoration job to proceed in case a part cannot be located.

5. Forecast the level of future difficulty. Some cars are notorious for leaky hoses, early stage engine breakdown or other catastrophes waiting to happen.

1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Photo by Ted Fox

6. Know the history of the car with Carfax, owner notes, etc. In the case of the 1971 Chevy above, Ted was shocked to discover that it was LOADED with unexploded pyrotechnics. Ted actually had to do a defuse and removal under the watchful eye of an explosives expert!

BONUS: Here are Ted's top 2 best and worst models to pick for restoration:

BEST - For first timers, Tri-5 Chevy like 1955, 1956, 1957, OR 789 Camaro which spans 1967, 1968, 1969. Parts are reasonable, a dime a dozen, and you can practically mail order one.

WORST - "Stay away from Cadillacs - late model ones in particular i.e. 92-12 the aftermarket has not caught up with those for parts availability and the Northstar V8's are NOTORIOUS for specific oil leaks. If you do not know what you're doing and don't have specialized machining equipment you get the idea. Tons of $$$ and the parts are expensive when you do find them. Second, stay away from Porsche if you're a first timer.. parts are HIGH DOLLAR if you want to do it right."

"Many cars that people consider unfixable can actually be restored with research, custom crafted parts, and a more in depth history review. I love the challenge of bringing these amazing cars back to their original glory." - Ted Fox, Owner of Scooter's Garage

Find Ted on Facebook: Ted Fox Facebook Page

#car, #auto, #classics, #Texas, #USMC, #pontiac, #chevrolet