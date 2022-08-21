From Recovery to Global Business Empire: Jillian Sandoval's Journey to Success

Dr. Rob Garcia

In this three part series, we discuss Jillian Sandoval's transition after entering rehab for alcoholism and emerging to create one of her highest performing months in business ever. Part 2 will focus on the internal work she did and part 3 will focus on the business tactics and actions she took to find her greatest success in life AND business.

Jillian finally realized that not only did she need to take action, but she was going to be stuck in the same destructive loop of self sabotage if she tried to tackle her demons alone. She committed to immediate action and decided to fly to a rehab center……..in Canada. Jillian lived in Mexico with her husband and children, so this was a very drastic step but the bigger desired outcome outweighed everything else.

Once checked in, Jillian was free of all obligations. A huge wave of relief washed over her as she realized that this would be both a chance for recovery from alcoholism but also an unfulfilled life. Up to this point, there were many components that had been long overdue with her marriage, her business practices, and her own fears and shortcomings.

This was now her chance to fix things and emerge stronger and more focused than ever.
As she completed the requirements for rehabilitation, she took inventory of her life.

She asked herself honest and revealing questions and journaled often.

- What could be better in her marriage?

- Was she a good communicator to her family?

- How could she meet expectations for the family and set expectations for them?

- What would the new and improved Jillian look like?

- What was her vision for a perfect business model?

- What parts of her business did she enjoy? What parts did she not enjoy?

- What experts could she hire to outsource work?

- What did a MASSIVELY expanded business model look like?

- What was her NUMBER ONE fear in business?

As the answers flowed from her mind to her journal, she began creating a new vision of who she was. She had a history of strong business performance and successes but even she had felt she never really reached her potential.

The answers came to her over time and she began to accept that she had been “playing safe” for far too long.

She realized that a 7 figure business was not run the same way as a 6 figure business. A 7 figure business owner has certain traits that she would have to develop.

A funny thing started to emerge in her.

Awakening.

Realization.

Finally…………Acceptance.

This was who she was destined to be. This was her personal ascension.

As she completed her recovery program and prepared to return to Mexico, she felt a new sense of achievement and a renewed vision of self perception.

It was time to get started.

