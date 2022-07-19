Veteran Para Athlete Brian "Big Country" Conwell Wins 5 Medals at Tempe Wheelchair Games

Brian BigCountry Conwell and Medals SHIFT Magazine

Brian Conwell recently competed in the Tempe Wheelchair Games in Arizona, winning several medals. The multi-event competitor trained for months to prepare for the games. Brian has competed in multiple events across the country after an industrial accident led to the loss of use of his legs during active duty.

Doctors told him he would never walk again unassisted but he would not be deterred. He began intense rehabilitation and was able to walk again on his own. He realized that he had a much bigger message for the world and started hitting the gym hard. Brian realized that consistency would be imperative to create powerful results.

The father of 6 created a powerful regimen of fitness and nutrition and worked specifically towards the events at disabled athletic events. He acquired several sponsors and gained a following. Brian has a goal of helping disabled athletes globally to get the resources they need to train and compete in events.

Brian was interviewed on ABC during the event.

Brian Conwell Interviewed on ABC ABC News

Brian was awarded the following:

Gold - Powerlifting/Adaptive Fitness

Silver - Disc Throw

Bronze - Shotput/Javelin

Brian's next event is the DOD Warrior Games representing Team Army. He was one of 30 veterans chosen for the team out of hundreds of applicants. He has already begun training for these events and is excited for his next chance to compete. He recently started a free Facebook group for disabled athletes and is working on his first Ebook teaching nutrition, fitness and motivational techniques to stay inspired.

Brian Contact Info: https://www.facebook.com/brian.conwell.902