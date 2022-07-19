Tempe, AZ

Veteran Para Athlete Brian "Big Country" Conwell Wins 5 Medals at Tempe Wheelchair Games

Dr. Rob Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i94BY_0glMXNTC00
Brian BigCountry Conwell and MedalsSHIFT Magazine

Brian Conwell recently competed in the Tempe Wheelchair Games in Arizona, winning several medals. The multi-event competitor trained for months to prepare for the games. Brian has competed in multiple events across the country after an industrial accident led to the loss of use of his legs during active duty.

Doctors told him he would never walk again unassisted but he would not be deterred. He began intense rehabilitation and was able to walk again on his own. He realized that he had a much bigger message for the world and started hitting the gym hard. Brian realized that consistency would be imperative to create powerful results.

The father of 6 created a powerful regimen of fitness and nutrition and worked specifically towards the events at disabled athletic events. He acquired several sponsors and gained a following. Brian has a goal of helping disabled athletes globally to get the resources they need to train and compete in events.

Brian was interviewed on ABC during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJGwt_0glMXNTC00
Brian Conwell Interviewed on ABCABC News

Brian was awarded the following:

Gold - Powerlifting/Adaptive Fitness

Silver - Disc Throw

Bronze - Shotput/Javelin

Brian's next event is the DOD Warrior Games representing Team Army. He was one of 30 veterans chosen for the team out of hundreds of applicants. He has already begun training for these events and is excited for his next chance to compete. He recently started a free Facebook group for disabled athletes and is working on his first Ebook teaching nutrition, fitness and motivational techniques to stay inspired.

Brian Contact Info: https://www.facebook.com/brian.conwell.902

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# veteran# army# disabled# military# athlete

Comments / 0

Published by

Ed.D/MBA Owner of SHIFT Magazine www.shiftlifedesign.com 21 year Air Force Veteran Author of The Next Level Supercharged I create content around the stories of today's top performers in business, entrepreneurship and veteran success.

San Diego, CA
16 followers

More from Dr. Rob Garcia

San Diego, CA

How Business Owners Can Create a DIY Media Plan

*This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. In 2016, I was a broke entrepreneur living in North Park, San Diego. I was completely unknown.

Read full story
Kansas State

US Marine Turned Entrepreneur Advisor - “How I Grew Multiple Businesses to 7 Figures”

Marshall Terrin is not your average US Marine. After serving in Ramadi, Iraq in 2007, he returned to the United States. He had a natural affinity for entrepreneurship and started in the specialty retail industry. By 26, he owned his first 7 figure business located in Kansas and North Carolina. Currently, he has helped grow 5 companies to break the 7 figure mark.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Army Veteran Para-Athlete Takes Home Gold in Desert Challenge Wheelchair Event

Brian BigCountry Conwell Celebrating His WinConwell Family Archive. Army veteran Brian "Big Country" Conwell recently participated in the 2022 Desert Challenge Games in Mesa, Arizona. The Desert Challenge games brought over 300 competitors from 12 countries to compete in a variety of events such as archery, swimming and track and field. Hosted by Arizona Disabled Sports, this event is open to competitors with developmental or physical disabilities. The event takes place in Mesa, Arizona.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy