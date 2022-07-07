How Business Owners Can Create a DIY Media Plan

*This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

In 2016, I was a broke entrepreneur living in North Park, San Diego. I was completely unknown.

In the next six years, I would appear on CBS Radio, The Business Doctor TV Show, Fox, LA Radio, and many business podcasts. I am now a few pages of Google and have never had to take out ads to get clients.

Rob Garcia SHIFT Magazine

What changed?

A solidified media plan.

In plain English, it means I figured out my media angle. When a producer/podcaster/reporter is considering who to give coverage to, they weigh a few things. Once you figure out what angle you can pitch, your odds go WAY up.

Here are a few angles:

Subject matter expert - You're brought in to comment or weigh in on a topic

Demonstration - You do something live (cook, martial arts, dance)

Life Experience - You had a very unique experience and can discuss it

Consumer Awareness - You were the victim of a scam

I soon found out that my own life experience was media gold. I was raised by an alcoholic drug addict parent, moved 16 times in my childhood and failed out of high school and two colleges. After all that, I ended up a six degreed PhD, 8 time author and magazine owner. On top of this, I'm a decorated veteran with 16 non combat deployments.

Once I crafted my story and was able to tell it linearly, the interview requests POURED IN. That's step 1.

Step 2 is to learn how to properly pitch media outlets. A pitch should be direct, have an attention getting heading and have a single follow up. This ensures that your pitch at least gets read. Messaging journalists on Twitter after emailing them is a great tactic.

Step 3 is to make sure you share and get more views for any interviews. If youre a guest that brings a LOT of views, you are far more likely to be invited back. You can boost a shared post about your interview, include it in your email list, or create specialized FB Lives or IG stories about it. Views equal value to a reporter/podcaster/TV host.

Want to know more about creating your visibility plan? You can get my new media guide FREE here -https://attractwell.com/RobGarcia/landing/tactical-ceq-freebie

Questions about media strategies? Feel free to write me at dragonsgold76@gmail.com.

- Rob the Warrior Strategist