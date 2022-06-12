Army Veteran Para-Athlete Takes Home Gold in Desert Challenge Wheelchair Event

Brian BigCountry Conwell Celebrating His Win Conwell Family Archive

Army veteran Brian "Big Country" Conwell recently participated in the 2022 Desert Challenge Games in Mesa, Arizona. The Desert Challenge games brought over 300 competitors from 12 countries to compete in a variety of events such as archery, swimming and track and field. Hosted by Arizona Disabled Sports, this event is open to competitors with developmental or physical disabilities. The event takes place in Mesa, Arizona.

I really want to make my country proud and show others they can achieve anything - Brian Big Country Conwell

Brian lost a leg and suffered severe injury in the other in an industrial accident while active duty in 2014. A proud father of 6, he embarked on a journey of fitness and motivational activities to inspire the world to persevere. His doctors told him that he would never walk again. In 2020, he regained the ability to walk again unassisted. He credits his strength to his family and military veterans across the nation. Brian has a rigorous gym routine and encourages other veterans to stay active both physically and mentally for good health.

Brian embarked on an ambitious career as a para-athlete, attaining sponsors and attending events across the nation. This year in the Desert Challenge, he took home the gold medal in the discus throw and 4th place in shot put. His coaches encouraged these events after he showed a natural proficiency in them.

Brian's sponsors are Planet Fitness,1st Detachment Nutrition, Bulk Supplements and Evolve Telemedicine. He resides in Mount Holly, North Carolina with his family.

Contact Info: https://www.facebook.com/brian.conwell.902