Deidra Moore is the New Age Story-teller of African-American History

How she "accidentally" got into teaching and speaking on African American history.

Deidra Moore, Author and Speaker Photo by www.DeidraMoore.com

For many of our black and brown children, it seems everyone has an opinion or a particular viewpoint about “who we are,” and “what our lives are worth.” The problem is – that often, the messages are negative and are routinely communicated, in such negative light, in almost every industry across this nation; and the stories are always framed in a way that serve to oppress and handicap people on account of their race.

Recognizing that the story of our “identity and self-worth” has always been told through the lens of HIS-STORY – told by someone else’s perspective, Deidra. went on a mission to collect and preserve the stories of the journey, struggles and sacrifices made by our ancestors, she sent out on a journey to explore her African American roots and to capture, in one piece of work, the untold gems of history. Deidra Moore, an African American wife, mother, and advocate for change knows the importance of educating our youth about learning about their lineage and their self-worth. She underwent the daunting process of researching, analyzing, synthesizing the complex topic of slavery, and ultimately presented a complete and authentic report called "From Me, To You: The Power of Storytelling and its inherent Generational Wealth - An African American Story."

Where It All Started

To understand the book in its entirety and Deidra’s commendable role in retelling American history, let’s see where it all started.

Deidra’s 8-year-old son returned from a school field trip to a local nursing home, where he engaged a holocaust survivor. On his way back, to the school bus, to return to school, her son and his eight year old friend of Jewish descent, began discussing what they knew about the Holocaust and slavery.

Deidra's son, with a curious mind, like any kid his age, wanted to learn more, and later that evening before going to bed, he turned to his mother, and asked, “So, Mom, what exactly was slavery about?”

Deidra provided some information on the subject, but realizing she needed to take the time to answer his question as thoroughly as possible, and do it in a way that was not traumatizing. Sure, there were numerous books on the subject, but none holistically approached the topic the way Deidra wanted it communicated to her child. Deidra wanted the story surrounding the complex topic of slavery, and by extension the institution of slavery, here in our imperfect nation, America, to involve accessible storytelling.

As she searched her mind mulling over the resources available to her, she could not find that one book, which narrated the topic the way in which Deidra desired. But then, recalling a quote by the reputable Toni Morrison, which reads: “If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it”-- Deidra's journey to writing and ultimately publishing, From Me, To You, began. Deidra reminds us that African American history is American history and that one story cannot be told without the other.

What’s “From Me to You” About?

In search of a teachable moment, Deidra, a lawyer at the time, compiled a book of illustrations, empowering quotes, and inspiring short biographies of the esteemed 19th and 20th-century civil rights figures. The book pays homage to various celebrated personalities that changed the course of American history. Hence, from Mary McLeod Bethune to the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, you’ll find the stories of faith and generational knowledge of wealth from the viewpoint of descendants of the enslaved Africans.

Who Is the Book “From Me to You” for?

“From Me To You” is an African American story, but with multicultural benefits. It teaches one the value of investing in themselves and in learning about their history, particularly the rich heritage and lineage of African Americans. Deidra has this saying: "Find your V.I.P. Status (meaning your Voice, Identity and Purpose) and don't be afraid to use it for the benefit of yourself and others."

From Me, To You, is well-suited for people of many nationalities, but it is a must read for African American parents, kids, and people who are a part of the African Diaspora.

Moreover, "Mom's [Deidra's] narration is engaging, accurate and emotionally resonant, and she makes it clear that although slavery is a fundamental part of Black history, it's not the entirety of it, and presents a holistic picture of Africans and Africans Americans. .. Overall, Moore-Janvier effectively shows how the history of slavery can be taught to young children accurately and honestly. As such the book will be equally well suited to classrooms, libraries or home bookshelves"-- quoting, KIRKUS REVIEWS (2022). As of September, 2022, "From Me, To You, has become part of the curriculum in an independent school and has been utilized in public schools across New York state. Additionally, as of October, 2022, “From Me, To You.” is now available in New York Public Libraries across New York state.

