History: The Very First Tattoo Was Accidental

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Although they've been around for several thousand years, it started when someone rubbed a wound with dirt, soot, or ash and noticed that the mark stayed after the injury had healed. Thanks to Iceman in 1991, the frozen and amazingly well-preserved remains of a Bronze Age man were found between Austria and Italy in the Tyrolean Alps. Iceman is believed to be over 5,000 years old and he has a series of lines tattooed on his lower back, ankles, knees, and foot. These "tattoos" were applied for medicinal purposes to reduce pain.

Over time, obviously, tattoos have evolved into symbols and designs with meaning. Mummified Egyptian women dating back to 2100 B.C. have patterns of lines and dots on their bodies that were applied to enhance fertility and provide protection. In fact, all tattoos in this time period were thought of as ways of connecting one's body to a higher power (aka God or Goddess).

Then tats finally evolved from lines and dots to more decorative art. A Nubian mummy from 400 B.C. has a tattoo of Bes, the Egyptian God of fertility and revelry, on her thigh. Several Egyptian paintings from the same period depict dancers and musicians who likewise have Bes tattoos on their thighs.

Then, in early Rome, tattoos were banned among the general population because they were believed to taint and tarnish the purity of one's body. Back then, body ink was reserved for criminals as a form of punishment and to identify slaves if they escaped.

Thankfully this attitude was eradicated when Roman soldiers began getting tattoos after fighting a rugged army of Brits who flaunted their body art like badges of honor.

Today it seems most people from all walks of life have some body ink. Hell, there are even reality shows about it. Oh, and it is no longer considered kosher to call them "tattoo parlors" unless you are a crusty old war soldier or retired trucker.

Back in 2008, 50% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 had at least one tattoo. Wonder what the number is today? Any guesses?

Do you have a tattoo?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3782dC_0j9mkicA00
1st tattooSmithsonian

# history# tattoo# body art# symbolism

