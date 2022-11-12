The Serial Killer That Reads You Bedtime Stories

Many are too busy to read a paperback book or even an ebook on their Kindle. Instead, they opt for an audiobook. A 2019 study showed that 65% of booklovers still prefer reading a printed book while 66% of audiobook listeners prefer a female narrator.
Yet, if you have listened to one of these books on audio, a serial killer may have been reading your bedtime stories.
Serial Killer Edmund Kemper had narrated hundreds of books.
According to a Los Angeles Times article, Kemper read hundreds of books for an audiobook initiative known as the Blind Project that was run by the California Medical Facility State Prison. Although Kemper was a fan of necrophilia, blind people are very grateful for his voice as are many others who have listened to his books.
Kemper is grateful too. He stated, "I can't begin to tell you what this has meant to me, to be able to do something constructive for someone else, to be appreciated by so many people, the good feeling it gives me after what I have done."
Along with being coined the "Co-ed Killer" for his brutal slaughters of the six college women, he also murdered his mother, his mother's friend, and his grandparents.
He has spent more than 5,000 hours in a booth before a microphone in the last 10 years and has more than four million feet of tape and several hundred books to his credit. The full list of these books has not been found yet.
His list of audiobooks includes the following:
Star Wars
By: George Lucas
Read by: Ed Kemper
Date Recorded/Cataloged: 6/21/1979
Science-fiction
Rosary Murders, The
By: William Kienzle
Read by: Ed Kemper
Date Recorded/Cataloged: 1/1/1981
Mystery and detectives
Flowers in the Attic
By: V.C. Andrews
Read by: Ed Kemper
Date Recorded/Cataloged: 5/8/1984
Horror
Web Between the Worlds
By: Charles Sheffield
Read by: Ed Kemper
Date Recorded/Cataloged: 2/2/1987
Science-fiction
Windmills of the Gods
By: Sidney Sheldon
Read by: Ed Kemper
Date Recorded/Cataloged: 8/12/1987
Thriller
Dune, Book 4: God Emperor of Dune
By: Frank Herbert
Read by: Ed Kemper
Date Recorded/Cataloged: 5/2/1988
Science-fiction
If Tomorrow Comes
By: Sidney Sheldon
Read by: Ed Kemper
Date Recorded/Cataloged: 5/11/1989
Crime fiction
Petals on the Wind
By: V.C. Andrews
Read by: Ed Kemper
Date Recorded/Cataloged: 4/28/1993
Horror
Glass Key, The
By: Dashiell Hammett
Read by: Ed Kemper
Date Recorded/Cataloged: 2/6/1994
Mystery and detectives
Recently, he was portrayed in the hit Netflix series, Mindhunter.
Comments / 0