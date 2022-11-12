The Serial Killer That Reads You Bedtime Stories

Many are too busy to read a paperback book or even an ebook on their Kindle. Instead, they opt for an audiobook. A 2019 study showed that 65% of booklovers still prefer reading a printed book while 66% of audiobook listeners prefer a female narrator.

Yet, if you have listened to one of these books on audio, a serial killer may have been reading your bedtime stories.

Serial Killer Edmund Kemper had narrated hundreds of books.

According to a Los Angeles Times article, Kemper read hundreds of books for an audiobook initiative known as the Blind Project that was run by the California Medical Facility State Prison. Although Kemper was a fan of necrophilia, blind people are very grateful for his voice as are many others who have listened to his books.

Kemper is grateful too. He stated, "I can't begin to tell you what this has meant to me, to be able to do something constructive for someone else, to be appreciated by so many people, the good feeling it gives me after what I have done."

Along with being coined the "Co-ed Killer" for his brutal slaughters of the six college women, he also murdered his mother, his mother's friend, and his grandparents.

He has spent more than 5,000 hours in a booth before a microphone in the last 10 years and has more than four million feet of tape and several hundred books to his credit. The full list of these books has not been found yet.

His list of audiobooks includes the following:

Star Wars

By: George Lucas

Read by: Ed Kemper

Date Recorded/Cataloged: 6/21/1979

Science-fiction

Rosary Murders, The

By: William Kienzle

Read by: Ed Kemper

Date Recorded/Cataloged: 1/1/1981

Mystery and detectives

Flowers in the Attic

By: V.C. Andrews

Read by: Ed Kemper

Date Recorded/Cataloged: 5/8/1984

Horror

Web Between the Worlds

By: Charles Sheffield

Read by: Ed Kemper

Date Recorded/Cataloged: 2/2/1987

Science-fiction

Windmills of the Gods

By: Sidney Sheldon

Read by: Ed Kemper

Date Recorded/Cataloged: 8/12/1987

Thriller

Dune, Book 4: God Emperor of Dune

By: Frank Herbert

Read by: Ed Kemper

Date Recorded/Cataloged: 5/2/1988

Science-fiction

If Tomorrow Comes

By: Sidney Sheldon

Read by: Ed Kemper

Date Recorded/Cataloged: 5/11/1989

Crime fiction

Petals on the Wind

By: V.C. Andrews

Read by: Ed Kemper

Date Recorded/Cataloged: 4/28/1993

Horror

Glass Key, The

By: Dashiell Hammett

Read by: Ed Kemper

Date Recorded/Cataloged: 2/6/1994

Mystery and detectives

Recently, he was portrayed in the hit Netflix series, Mindhunter.