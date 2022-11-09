Opinion: Sleep Laughing & Trauma

Dr. Mozelle Martin

My husband loves comedy. I, on the other hand, don't find most very funny at all. But when I was a little girl trying to survive repetitive trauma - from my abusive alcoholic adoptive parents to the bullies at school - I often woke myself up with my own laughter.

When I was just starting my college career in forensic mental health to specifically deal with trauma in correctional settings, I quickly learned that it wasn't just me. It's actually more common than I thought at the time.

First of all, normal laughter is often an activity of tension relief that releases pent-up or nervous energy. I remember in my middle school years when two classmates were killed in two separate car crashes. But, what about when we are asleep?

I hadn't yet been diagnosed with Asperger's so I didn't understand why I burst out laughing at their funerals. I know now it's because I was placed with the class in the front row facing all of the other people attending the funeral. The discomfort caused me to laugh and therefore release my nervous energy and tension.

Of course, nobody else knew that either so it provided my classmates with yet another reason to bully me saying I was laughing at the death of my peers.

According to an overview published in Canadian Family Physician, several studies show laughter (and its instigator, humor) to be an effective stress reliever.

Next, the medical term for sleep laughing is hypogeal and, although it could be linked to sleep or neurological disorders, it's rare. According to Medical News Today, hypogeal could also be an early sign of Parkinson's, Gelastic Seizures, or other medical conditions. Known as the pseudobulbar effect (PBA), several neurological conditions may also be to blame for sleep laughing, including stroke, dementia, and multiple sclerosis, according to the American Stroke Association. Episodes of uncontrollable laughing or giggling could also be an indicator that you have a hypothalamic hamartomas (HH) tumor. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, HH affects 1 out of 200,000 children and teenagers worldwide.

If you could go back in time and ask Psychologist Sigmund Freud or other prominent psychoanalysts of that time, they'd likely tell you that hypogeal is a manifestation of primal instincts and fears.

Today, however, sleep studies have shown that hypogeal is often a natural reaction to an odd or bizarre dream during the random eye movement (REM) stage while in muscular atonia. This usually occurs during the second half of the night since REM is the deepest stage of the sleep cycle. If you are curious about your sleep patterns, I highly recommend this Sleep Tracker.

One such sleep study that was of particular interest to me found that 33–44% of middle school children had laughed in their sleep at least one time during the previous six months.

Middle school is a volatile time in which youth are especially prone to criticism and bullying by their peers. Yep, I fit into this category 100%. However, I experienced it from 2 to 14 times per month for years and yes, I kept track. As an adult, during the most stressful times of my life, I sleep laughed too.

It is popular knowledge that laughing provides positive benefits to a person’s health, helps strengthen the immune system, and makes a person feel more relaxed. So it only makes sense that sleep-laughing can help you destress.

However, as a retired trauma therapist and Clinical Director of an international trauma center, this is one of the first things my patients and I would discuss. Upon intake, I provided them with a dream chart and sleep journal.

Each year, my patient's results showed that the more difficult their trauma was to assimilate, process, and heal through, the more likely they were to laugh in their sleep. During the day these individuals could easily be triggered and cause their emotions to be both volatile and fragile. So much in fact, that it could be debilitating.

I fully believe - with my patients and my own experiences - that sleep laughing allows our brain to help us heal while we are safe in our beds, thereby avoiding conscious interaction and re-traumatization.

As a society, we expect babies to laugh in their sleep and think it's cute, but not adults.

Have YOU ever laughed in your sleep? Do YOU have a history of trauma?

