Opinion: Could County Favoritism Be Affecting Pretrial Defendants?

Dr. Mozelle Martin

OPINION: the contents of this article are based on the opinion of the author's skills, knowledge, education, or experience and should not be solely taken as fact. The content herein is intended to convey general information and does not imply legal advice, or physical or mental health.

Initially, I wasn't going to share this. My reason for doing so is two-fold. First, I hope that pretrial departments everywhere will learn from this, and, two, to educate the public.

Before settling down in Lubbock, I was a Pretrial Officer for six months. At the time of my interview, I was living in another state. During the interview, I was informed that a management position would eventually become available. Although I was technically over-qualified, it matched my personality, background, education, court testimony experience, training, and management goal. I had also wanted to move back to the great State of Texas for 12 years.

In all, the opportunity seemed tailor-made just for me. I was both excited and humbly grateful.

However, after feeling forced out of my position, I contacted my entire caseload to personally notify them of my departure. I did so due to concerns that my defendants would fall through the cracks and face unfair and unjust punishment. Although I had a consistent and thorough engagement with my caseload of defendants, the proof I provided to one of the judges indicated that was definitely not the case with the other Pretrial Officers.

I considered this a public safety issue.

Pretrial Services is under the Office of Court Administration (OCA). Within my first 30 days, several employees claimed the pretrial department had a bad reputation. New management had been implemented to counteract their standing and I was honored to be part of the change. When run effectively, pretrial programs are a great community asset.

Well before the deadline, I completed the stereotypical sexual harassment, workplace violence, internet security, and other generic but required classes. Yet, six months later at the time of my departure, I conducted a computer audit and found that I was still the only officer who had completed all of the specific job-related courses to learn GPS tracking and Interlock Device readings. Even with ample time, it appeared that OCA management did not hold the other officers accountable although we were told the training was mandatory.

However, the alleged favoritism didn't stop there.

Before my departure, I applied for the Pretrial Manager position. In talking with the other officers, I was the only one with management experience and the only one even interested in the promotion. I really liked the other officers and wanted to continue working with them. Therefore, please understand it is not my intention to offend or insult anyone as a person.

I guess you could say this is a story about ethics, not personalities.

Many policies were in place but not everyone followed them. For example, because we represent the courts, the policy stated we were to wear business casual attire. Although I followed that guideline, the other officers wore leggings, jeans, t-shirts, yoga pants, and flip-flop sandals. When I questioned that policy, OCA replied, "Well, different generations..." In my previous management experience, the dress code was never age-related and was mandatory for all employees.

The main role of a Pretrial Officer is to assertively monitor individuals in society who have been accused of crimes. Starting with my first day on the job, it seemed that I was the only Pretrial Officer who took that responsibility seriously.

Had I been promoted to the Pretrial Manager, yes, I would have upheld the dress code. However, most importantly, my priority would have been to fine-tune the defendant monitoring process. I would have also implemented metrics.

Before I officially applied for the promotion, I asked about metrics and statistics. OCA stated that the department did not have any in place. Having measurable outcomes is usually considered crucial in pretrial services across the nation. Not only do metrics gather data and statistics about defendants such as recidivism rates, but they also hold the Pretrial Department and its officers accountable. So immediately I wondered... is that why metrics had not been implemented yet?

Again, in my opinion, this is both a public safety and ethics issue.

For example, in the proof that I provided to the judge, there was a defendant who was supposed to be on a GPS monitor. Looking through his electronic file, I did not find any notes to indicate whether a GPS installation had ever occurred. There were also no notes to indicate his whereabouts. The only thing I found was a page that suggested his assigned Pretrial Officer had not even attempted to contact him in at least five months.

Using this as an example, had this same defendant committed a violent crime, the victim's family could have filed a lawsuit against the county. His defense attorney could have argued that he may not have committed a new crime had the Pretrial Officer been monitoring him.

I was known as the "Question Queen."

During my management experience, I worried less about employees who asked questions and more about those who didn't. So yes, because I wanted to be proficient in my position and was aiming for the management role, I asked many questions. Even though my questions may have been annoying at times, completing tasks correctly the first time helps avoid damage control later on. Besides, we are dealing with the livelihoods and freedom of individuals. In turn, this affects their income, housing, and entire family unit. Ideally, there really is a very slim margin of error.

Unfortunately, it seemed my work ethic was undermined by partiality.

Although various county and state employees had warned me that passive-aggressive favoritism overruled everything else, I chose not to listen. Instead, I believed that my work ethic, being a team player, and my job performance would speak for themselves.

Sadly, I was mistaken.

Not only did I complete all of the training in record time, but I was at work every day by 7:45 A.M. at the latest without fail, even though the others seemed to wander in whenever they wanted to. I often would have to visit with their defendants because they were not in the office even though they themselves had scheduled the appointment. Although this often meshed with my own scheduled appointments, I made it work. I never complained because that's what being a team player is all about. Instead, I trusted management would see this when they approved our timecards and then correct the behavior.

Apparently, I was wrong again.

I also received phone calls from their defendants who panicked because their assigned officers were not calling them back. Again, because I am a team player, I completed their check-in over the phone and still did not say anything to the supervisors. I still believe today that if metrics had been in place, management would - or at least should - have been monitoring this.

Although I was a competent hard worker who loved her job, I was still an outsider.

I didn't attend the same church as management, I wasn't a die-hard sports fan, and I questioned processes that I believed needed clarification or improvement. Some individuals suggested that perhaps my work ethic and job performance intimidated the other officers and management or that my initiative caused the others to appear unprofessional. Another idea presented to me was that OCA never wanted the pretrial department - only the judges did - so they really didn't care.

Regardless of the potential reasons, I felt increasingly and overwhelmingly unwelcome.

Because I was unwilling to participate in what I believed were political games and power plays, I left a job that I loved. Had I not left, I have no doubt they'd have micromanaged me until I exited anyway. Either way, leaving then or at a later date was nothing more than semantics.

After my departure, many of my former caseload defendants contacted me. Most of the time they reached out by email or phone. However, I was also approached at restaurants and gas stations.

Although each defendant was unique, there was a common thread. Each defendant claimed nobody from pretrial was returning their calls or emails. Even months after my departure and before I changed my phone number, several defendants claimed they still had not been assigned a new Pretrial Officer. However, if I were a judge, I'd say the concerned defendants should have driven down to the pretrial department and demanded to see an officer.

Nevertheless, my immediate thoughts included 'if pretrial is not monitoring these defendants, who is?' And, 'if pretrial isn't going to monitor defendants, why waste taxpayer funds by having a pretrial department at all?'

So I started providing these defendants with one specific phone number that went directly to a judge's assistant. I had hoped that the judge's assistant would help the defendant connect with any pretrial officer. I also hoped that by doing so, the defendants would have proof of reporting attempts.

Just as I was starting to feel hopeful, my hope died.

After not hearing from anyone on my former caseload for nearly 30 days, I received an email from someone who contacted me several times after my departure. He stated that the Pretrial Department threatened to issue a warrant because, "according to their records, I haven't reported for several months." Yet, I have many emails from him showing he had tried repeatedly to contact an officer, the judge's assistant, and even OCA management by phone and email starting the week after I left.

So I immediately wondered, 'how many more of my former pretrial defendants will face potential jail time or have to appear in court for something they didn't do?'

I considered this a preventable waste of system resources and court time. I also considered this unjust and unfair to the defendant if the Pretrial Department isn't doing its job.

As one defendant asked, "Who will the court believe - a pretrial officer that's lying or me?" In my opinion, he has a valid concern.

Moreover, shortly after I left, a few former coworkers told me that the same officer assigned to the GPS defendant mentioned above was now the Pretrial Manager. During my short tenure with the Pretrial Services department, it was obvious to me that this same officer was the favorite of OCA management. Therefore, learning of her promotion was not a surprise at all. In fact, I expected it.

As you know, this article is my opinion. Since I am confident that many would have questioned that officer's promotion had I remained, I would like your opinion now...

Do you think that perhaps I was in the way and had to be forced out so OCA could legitimize her promotion?

I am not tooting my own horn; I don't feel the need to. The evidence speaks for itself, as does my work ethic as witnessed by other county and state employees. Additionally, I am confident that you could ask my former defendants about this article and they would confirm its authenticity.

My main point is that I still believe beyond a reasonable doubt that favoritism overruled my career as a Pretrial Officer.

Of course, I don't know what mistruths may have been told about the reason behind my departure, nor do I know what fallacies may be in my employee file. Therefore, before I close the door to this chapter of my life, I must answer one remaining question.

Although I own a successful business, would I be instantly sabotaged if I decided to relocate and apply for another position within that city or county?

I am currently investigating that, but I certainly hope not.

