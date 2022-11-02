Opinion: 15 Financial Statistics You Should Know

I was reading an article on PBS that stated almost 40 million people in the United States today are considered senior citizens.

It is said, that over the next three decades, this will increase to about 90 million, and "all of them will be taxing the systems, services, and resources" that the younger generations need.

But does that seemingly condescending statement mean that the older generations are somehow underserving and therefore robbing the younger generations?

Others state, "the older professionals will be competing with younger professionals in the job market and, because they will work for less, they are likely to get the job."

Many argue that older folks are the only ones with a consistent and dependable work ethic.

There are more statistics I want to share with you...

  • American workers are over $6.6 trillion SHORT of what they need to retire comfortably.
  • Roughly 50% of all elderly Americans are already living BELOW the federal poverty level.
  • More than 10,000 "baby boomers" are retiring EVERY SINGLE DAY.
  • Over the next 5 years, the health and medical insurance industries' revenue forecast will increase at an average annualized rate of 5% to MORE than $865.9 BILLION, which adds pressure to those under-funded nest eggs.
  • Only 13% of Americans in the USA are over age 65. In the next 15 years, that will soar to 18%.
  • Medicare expenditures will assuredly increase which forces many individuals to pony up for supplemental private insurance to fill the government-made gaps.
  • Between 1991 and 2007, the number of Americans between the ages of 65 and 74 who filed for bankruptcy INCREASED by 178%. Thank goodness there is no such thing as a "debtors prison" like they had in Europe. Although some states like Maryland and Missouri still punish the poor.
  • Back in 1991, HALF of all American workers planned to retire before age 65. Today, only 20% have the same goal. In fact, 74% of all Americans expect to work AFTER official retirement from their main career such as Walmart greeter jobs).
  • Currently, over 40% of baby boomers intend to work until they physically drop!
  • Haunted by bills is what nearly 60% of American retirees feel because they have outstanding debts they cannot afford to pay off, therefore, preventing the ability to retire.
  • The number of people who file bankruptcy EVERY YEAR due to ONLY medical bills in the United States is 643,000 compared to NONE in Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, or the Netherlands.
  • Nearly HALF of all Americans have LESS than $10,000 saved for retirement. Nearly ONE-THIRD of Americans has LESS than $1,000 saved for retirement.

What do you think?

Is there a way out of this economic mess or are we all doomed to become a statistic?

OPINION: the contents of this article are based on the opinion of the author and should not be solely taken as fact. The content herein is intended to convey general information.

