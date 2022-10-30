Ancient Celts and Female Druids

Given it is Halloween weekend, I thought this would be an interesting article.

Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far fewer gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.

Like many other early societies, Celtic women could own property, assume leadership, wage war, and divorce men. Unlike most other early societies, Celtic women could become druids.

Druids were Celtic societies' spiritual, intellectual, and sometimes political leaders.

Unfortunately, because the Celtic Druids did not write about their lives, scientists don't know precisely what druids believed or taught. However, from ancient stories and artifacts, researchers have evidence that Celtic druids were well-educated and worked as scientists, teachers, priests, doctors, poets, astrologers, magicians, judges, and tribal leaders.

At one time, ancient Celtic tribes covered most of the land in Western and Central Europe before migrating to territories encompassing land from Portugal through Turkey. Wherever they traveled, druids were the embodiments of authority and wisdom.

In other words, those who think druids are "bad" probably think that due to the vivid tales of human sacrifice passed down through the generations. Those tales may not even be accurate since many of them were told by enemies of the Celts.

Greek writers such as Plutarch and Tacitus often described female druids as priestesses, prophets, and oracles. Several more ancient authors mentioned holy women who lived in sanctuaries on islands. Sometimes these sanctuaries were female-only, sometimes coed.

Irish tales are full of druids, many of them women. They helped win battles by transforming trees into warriors. Druids also hid children from murderous men and conjured up storms and diseases to help defeat the enemy.

In the Irish tale, Cattle Raid of Cooley, Fidelma's beautiful young druid predicts victory for Cuchulainn, the hero. Saint Patrick also met female druids, and Saint Bridget was a druid before converting to Christianity.

