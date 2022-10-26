Who are the Non-Suspects in Police Line-Ups?

"Fillers" or "Distractors" are primarily criminals, suspected criminals, and those most likely to commit crimes.

If you've watched any crime show, true or not, you've likely seen a police line-up. In this setting, a witness tries to pick out the perp from behind a one-way mirror. To keep the line-up as fair or objective as possible to help keep the chain of custody clean, the actual suspect is presented with four or five similar-looking inmates from the local jail.

The line-up can be simultaneous or sequential. In simultaneous line-ups, the suspect and fillers stand together in a row - a line. In the sequential line-up, they are shown to the witness individually, one at a time.

When there aren't enough suitable inmates, police officers and other station staff may be "fillers," too.

Occasionally, police will even recruit people with the right look off the streets and pay them a small fee for participating in the line-up.

It can be challenging to locate five people who closely match the suspected perpetrator's description. Even when such "fillers" can be found, this can lead to false identifications. If the police choose "fillers" that do not closely match the suspect's description, a judge may rule that the line-up was unfairly biased.

Many police departments have switched from traditional line-ups to photo arrays or virtual line-ups. In this type, the police select a series of mug shots that closely match the suspect's description. In the USA, the lines up typically include two rows of three pictures (aka "the six-pack").

Even with this virtual model, police departments can still choose simultaneous or sequential.