Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered

Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.

On the date this occurred, Darrell Brooks was free on $1,000 cash bail related to the charge of running his then girlfriend over because he had punched her, too. By the way, she is also the mother of his child.

In fact, she pleaded for Brooks to be punished for the carnage in Waukesha. "He didn't seem like he was in his right mind," she told the local media last year but she wanted to remain anonymous.

"He did a monstrous thing, throw him in jail, under the jail, hang him. If they had the death penalty here, I would be for that," she stated.

The woman said she's raised their child with barely any support from Brooks and said, "he was in and out of jail."

Prosecutors have stated publicly that placing his bail so low was clearly a mistake because Brooks has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1999.

The charges are six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He has pleaded not guilty and is representing himself in court.

Since I don't watch or follow the news, I hadn't heard of this man until one of my YouTube subscribers emailed me his handwriting. This video shows the analysis of my results.

A few days after I put this video up, I finally had a chance to see one clip of him in court. It was like watching the movie and my analysis was the script.

