Can Handwriting Save Relationships?

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Clinical Graphology is an intensive 6-month program where one makes strategic handwriting changes to thereby change their personality. Although it is specifically designed for ages 13 and over with histories of trauma, anyone who feels stuck or that they have "a lot to change" can participate.

Years before​ most people heard of Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. Joe Dispenza, or Dr. Daniel Amen, Clinical Graphology was changing lives. Starting in 1987, these very things were the catalyst of decades of success. Clinical Graphology is so powerful because it works directly with the subconscious mind, not the conscious mind!

The human brain is not compartmentalized, it is interconnected and interrelated. The left brain hemisphere forms later than the right brain hemisphere and is therefore more vulnerable to trauma in utero and during birth. Many of the older clients talk about how they were forced to switch from left hand to right hand while attending Catholic school. This actually disrupts cerebral functioning and causes oxygen deprivation. Due to the oxygen loss, more disruption can occur in the brain and can even cause permanent damage.

Science has proven that the start of habit is repetition for approximately 27 days, but it takes 66 days to create a groove in the brain. However, real permanent-based changes need six months of consistent repetition. That's another reason the Clinical Graphology program is so successful... working with the brain and the shadow brain directly to bypass the conscious ego.

After creating the Clinical Graphology program in 1987, and then during my 14 years of college working as a trauma therapist and Clinical Director, I saw a lot of disturbning things. Based on my experience, I can confidently explain that traditional American Medical Association & American Psychology Association psychology theories and systems leads one to try and identify the "problem". Yet if they knew what the "problem" was and how to fix it, they would not feel the need to seek therapy. For example, if you've had 10 years of therapy, reframed a bunch of stuff, healed, and forgave... and you still feel unfulfilled or unsuccessful, and wish to have a better quality of life, Clinical Graphology (CG) may be perfect for you!

The bad news is that you've likely felt victimized, or unfulfilled and unhappy for years. This means you have automatically reprogrammed your brain neurons to expect unhappiness and misery. When you change it, the happier version of your life can feel scary. This is when self-sabotage is likely to occur.

The good news is that you can choose to let go of fear of judgement, feelings of inferiority and rejection, fear of the unknown, and all the other fears. You can choose to let go of the shadows that haunt you.

Even though it's true that you may not have had 100% control over what's happened to you in the past, you do have 100% control of where you go from here. You have 100% power to choose happiness and healing or remain unhappy, stuck, and miserable.

The act of handwriting is directly related to one's development of the nervous sytem while operating holistically. When the chemicals of the psych meds they take leak out into your system, it can cause more illness and can evern cause random reprogramming of the brain's neurological connections. This in turn can cause one to act "mentally ill" and cause labeling, misdiagnosis, and the prescription of even more medication. A truly vicious cycle. So, once you have self-awareness, and respond differently and in a healthy way, you are no longer a "victim of circumstance".

Will you continue living in a life you dislike or even hate, or will you start creating a life you love? Either way, the choice is 100% yours. However if you ‘ve been struggling for far too long, you already know that your life will not change unless you take an action step.

So let's take a look at Jenni & Villa and see if the Clinical Graphology program was able to save their marriage.

HandwritingClinical Graphology
