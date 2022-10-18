Per LiveScience, the Assyrians lived in the Ancient Middle East and today can be found all over the world. Assyrian peoples are famous for their vast ancient empire including their cities and fierce invasions.

If you believe in the history you were taught in schools in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s, this may all sound familiar.

From the 900s B.C., warlike rules created the Assyrian Empire. Tiglath-Pileser III was one of the first rulers who life on the throne ran from 745 - 727 B.C. He was a warrior king wholes armies conquiered Syria, Armenia, and Babylonia to make Assyria a world superpower.

Tiglath's successors included Sargon II who conquered Israel and ruled from 721 - 705 B.C. Then there was Sennacherib who, during his rule from 705 - 681 B.C., sacked Babylon and built his capital at Nineveh. Finally, there was Ashurbanipal. Under her rule from 668 - 627 B.C., he is known as the last great Assyrian king.

Under Nabopollar (ruler from 626 - 605 B.C.), Babylon was rebirthed as a major super power. Nabopollar's son, Nebuchadezzar II (rulled from 605 - 562 B.C.) conquiered Judah and rebuilt Babylon. From 600 - 529 B.C., Cyrus II became king of Person and conquered a vast area from Turkey to India. In doing so, he founded the Persion Empaire in 539 B.C.

One of Cyrus' successors was Darius I. During his rule from 548 - 486 B.C., he conquired parts of the Indus Valley and Egypt and founded Persepolis.

The Persians are considered the ancient inhabitants of today's Iran, and created one of the biggest and most powerful empires in the world. This empire flourished from 550 B.C. to 330 B.C. and was also known as both the Persian Empire and the Achaemenid Empire. Its vast size covered the eastern Mediterranean Sea to the western border of India.

Is this what you learned in history class?

If not, what's different?