New York City, NY

Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!

Dr. Mozelle Martin

William James Sidis is supposedly the world's ever smartest man, a genius like no other geniuses... even making Einstein and Elon Musk look dumb.

William was an American child prodigy who seemed to have been born with exceptional mathematical and language skills. He is notable for his 1920 book called, The Animate and Inanimate, in which he provides his opinion about the origin of life as seen through the science of thermodynamics.

William's father was psychiatrist Boris Sidis who was very proud of - and pushed his son to be - "gifted". William first became famous for his eccentricity and social withdrawal from public life. He then started avoiding math completely. Instead, he became interested in, and wrote about, other subjects using various pen names.

William was accepted into Harvard at the age of 11. Supposedly his extremely high IQ allowed him to be fluent in 25 languages and dialects. Although this "high IQ" report came from William's parents, not everyone believes it to be true.

William was born in New York City, but his parent were Jewish emigrants from Ukraine. His dad left Ukraine to avoid anti-semitic persecution and political biases. His mother, Sarah, fled the pogroms of the Jewish Holocaust. Like William's father, his mother was also a doctor.  William's father, Boris, published many books and was a pioneer in abnormal psychology.

Although the media critized their parenting style, William was raised in a nurturing way that forced a fearless and relentless pursuit of knowledge. By the time William was 18 months old, he  supposedly could read The New York Times.  Before his eighth birthday, he was supposedly speaking eight languages (Latin, Greek, French, Russian, German, Hebrew, Turkish, and Armenian). He even invented his own language called "Vendergood".

William was the youngest student at Harvard University. In 1909 he set a record for the youngest college student; he was 11 years old. In 1910, William lectured at the Harvard Mathematical Club on four-dimensional bodies. This made him a national celebrity. That's also when William earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and graduated cum laude in June 1914. He was just 16 years old.

Shortly after graduation, he again became a recluse after telling reporters that he wanted to live the perfect life and that the only way he could do so was to not be around people. William had taken a vow to remain celibate and never to marry. He stated he was not attracted to women.

William was bullied and that's when his parents found him a job as a teaching assistant at the William Marsh Rice Institute for the Advancement of Letters, Science, and Art (now Rice University) which is in Houston, Texas. He started this job in December 1915 at the age of 17 while simultaneously working toward his doctorate.

In 1919, William withdrew from school. He was then arrested for participating in a socialist May Day parade in Boston. This event turned violent and, as a result, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sedition. During his trial, William stated he was a conscientious objector to the World War I draft. As a socialist, William did not believe in God as a "big boss of the Christians." William later developed his own libertarian philosophy. He stated it was the "American social continuity". William's dad, Boris, arranged with the District Attorney to keep William out of prison before his trial. Instead, his parents took him to California for a year. During this time, his parents "reformed" him by threatening him with being placed in an insane asylum forever.

In 1921, William returned to New York City, and was ultra-determined to live as a hermit. He only took work in menial tasks and became estranged from his parents. It took several years before his criminal record allowed him to move out of state. He eventually returned to Massachusetts but lived suspiciously for several years fearing he'd be arrested again. His newest hobby was obsessively collecting streetcar transfers, writing self-published periodicals, and teaching trusted friends his version of American history. In 1933, William scored so shockingly low that he barely passed the Civil Service exam. Then, in 1935, he wrote The Tribes and the States to trace contributions made to American Democracy by Native Americans.

In 1944, William won a lawsuit involving The New Yorker for an article they published in 1937. William claimed The New Yorker lied by describing his life as lonely and that he lived in a "hall bedroom in Boston's shabby South End". The judge stated that the article exposed William to "public scorn, ridicule, and contempt" and caused him "grievous mental anguish and humiliation."

In 1923, at the young age of 56, William's dad Boris, died from a cerebral hemorrhage. In 1944, at the younger age of 46, William died from the same malady.

DO YOU BELIEVE IT?

It was known widely that William's mother, Sarah, had a reputation of making exaggerated claims about the Sidis family. And, remember that supposedly low score on the Civil Service Exam? Well, William's sister, Helena, had also falsely claimed it was really his IQ test score. William had previously claimed to his family that "254" was actually his placement on the Civil Service list. So nobody knows what is true, if any.

Ironically, William's father dismissed tests of intelligence as "silly, pedantic, absurd, and grossly misleading". However, William was scrutinized by contemporaries such as MIT Physics professor Daniel Frost Comstock and American mathematician Norbert Wiener as truly being a genius.

By comparison, it is said that William's IQ is 100 points higher than Einstein's and 105 points higher than Elon Musk's.

In today's terms, could William have been on the Autism Spectrum... such as Asperger's?

