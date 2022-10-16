Modesto, CA

Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson

Dr. Mozelle Martin

If you look at Wikipedia, you will see that Scott Peterson is a convicted murderer. In the early 2000s, he committed first-degree murder of his wife, Laci, and second-degree murder of theirr unborn son, Conner. This occurred in Modesto, California. Then, in 2005, Scott was sentenced to death by lethal injection.

Per the recent New York Post article, Peterson and his lawyer Cliff Gardner went back and forth with Judge Anne-Christine Massullo stating that Scott did not get a fair trial because of a conflict of interest involving juror Richelle Nice.

It was claimed that Nice and Peterson also had an inappropriate relationship but I don't have specific knowledge about that... perhaps you do.

Either way, and as a result, the court has up to 90 days to decide if they will grant Scott a new trial.

Ironically the same judge who originally sentenced him is the one deciding on whether or not he deserves a new trial. She is also deciding if the above-mentioned juror caused a conflict of interest that may have violated Scott Peterson's rights.

If you were the judge, what would your decision be?

If you haven't followed this case or need a reminder, you can likely see the documentary on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, cable outlets, and many other places that show true crime shows.

Because of Scott being in the news again, I was asked by my YouTube community and the host of The Interview Room show to share my opinion of Scott Peterson's handwriting.

And I did...

In your opinion... does Scott Peterson deserve a new trial?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BFLF_0iZw0W6900
Scott Peterson in courtNYP

