Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?

We always hear about Martin Luther King, Jr. but rarely hear about his father, Martin Luther King, Sr. and perhaps it is because he was most active when many of us were too young to notice.

According to several DNA tests, I am related to the King family, so I was personally curious. In case you're wondering, Martin Luther King, Jr. was my 9th cousin. Our shared ancestor was Catherine Wallace (1672 – 1733). MLK, Jr. and I share the surnames of Alexander, Miller, Lance, Watson, Patton, Wilson, Christian, King, and Barr.

Who Was the Real Martin Luther King, SENIOR?

Well, that's who this article is about. For clarity I will fully write out Daddy King's name and use only initials for his son, the junior.

Martin Luther King, Sr.'s birth name was Michael King. He was born in Stockbridge, Georgia, on December 19th. After his birth in 1897, he attended school for up to five months each year at the Stockbridge Colored School. Martin Luther King, Sr. stated, “We had no books, no materials to write with, and no blackboard, but I loved going”.

King survived several traumatic events.

Growing up in the rural South in the early 1900s was not a safe location for any African-American individual. For starters, Martin Luther King, Sr. witnessed the lynching of a black man. Later, he was forced to witness his drunken father assault his mother. Following that event, his mother took the children to Floyd Chapel Baptist Church. Martin Luther King, Sr. was then drawn to the few black preachers who were brave enough to stand up and speak out against racial injustices, even at the risk of violent retaliation by the whites. Martin Luther King, Sr. slowly and steadily became interested in preaching. In fact, his first listeners were the family’s chickens.

By the end of 1917, Martin Luther King, Sr. had a passion to preach and then became a minister.

During the spring of 1918, Martin Luther King, Sr. left Stockbridge and moved in with his sister in Atlanta. The following year, his sister lived at the home of the Ebenezer Baptist Church minister. That's when Martin Luther King, Sr. met Alberta, the minister’s daughter.

In March 1924, Martin Luther King, Sr. and Alberta became engaged. In the meantime, he preached at several churches in the area, as well as a preperatory school. Two years later, Martin Luther King, Sr. was accepted into the Morehouse College.

On Thanksgiving Day 1926, Martin Luther King, Sr. and Alberta were married. Their family quickly grew when their daughter Willie was born in 1927, then MLK, Jr. in 1929, and Alfred in 1930.

In 1930, Martin Luther King, Sr. graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theology.

MLK, Jr. stated that he and his siblings were raised in “a very congenial home with parents who lived together very intimately”. Although his parents disagreed on discipline, Martin Luther King, Sr. increasingly deferred to his wife’s less stern but effective approach.

In 1934, Martin Luther King, Sr., attended the World Baptist Alliance in Berlin. He recalled, “In Jerusalem, when I saw with my own eyes the places where Jesus had lived and taught, a life spent in the ministry seemed to me even more compelling.”

After returning to Atlanta in 1934, the Atlanta Daily World wrote an article about Martin Luther King, Sr. and that was what forged his affluence in the region. This is also when he changed his name from Michael King to Michael Luther King and finally Martin Luther King.

Ironically there are some guesses as to why he changed his name but nobody know for sure. One such guess is that he had two relatives that he renamed himself after. Another is that he named himself after a religiously progressive white German who stood against the Catholic Church who, at the time, was a religious trendsetter others admired. Still, others claim that people view MLK in a way to make a traditional progressive anti-segregationist into a modern-day segregationist for political goals.

Earlier, in Atlanta, Martin Luther King, Sr., engaged in politic conflict such as riding the whites only City Hall elevator to reach the voter registrar’s office. He was also a local leader of organizations such as the Atlanta Civic and Political League and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

At a rally at Ebenezer Church with more than 1,000 activists in attendance, Martin Luther King, Sr. openly talked about his past experiences and urged black people stating, “I ain’t gonna plow no more mules. I’ll never step off the road again to let white folks pass.”

A year later, Martin Luther King, Sr. braved racist threats as he was chosen the Chairman of the Committee on the Equalization of Teachers’ Salaries. With the help of the NAACP, this resulted in significant improvements and pay for black teachers.

Although too young to fully understand. MKL, Jr. stated that most dinnertime discussions were about politics and “the ridiculous nature of segregation in the South”.

MLK, Jr. recalled the day he witnessed his father stand up to a policeman who stopped him for a traffic violation and called him 'boy'. According to MLK, Jr., his indignant father pointing to him and said to the officer, “This is a boy. I’m a man, and until you call me one, I will not listen to you.” MLK, Jr. stated, "The shocked policeman wrote the ticket up nervously, and left the scene as quickly as possible”.

Martin Luther King, Sr., was supportive of his son’s participation in the Civil Rights Movement. However, he and Alberta worried about him during the Montgomery bus boycott. Martin Luther King, Sr. then asked for help from several Atlanta elitists to convince MLK, Jr., not to return to Montgomery. However, MLK, Jr. didn't listen.

Martin Luther King, Sr. later wrote, “I could only be deeply impressed with his determination. There was no hesitancy for him in this journey” as he traveled in 1964 to see his son accept the Nobel Peace Prize.

In his autobiography, Martin Luther King, Sr., recalled, “As MLK, Jr. stood receiving the Nobel Prize, and the tears just streamed down my face...”.

Throughout his life, Martin Luther King, Sr., was a prominent civic leader in Atlanta, serving on the boards of Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and the National Baptist Convention .

On October 17, 1940, Martin Luther King, Sr. told his fellow clergymen that they must not forget the words of God: “The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the Gospel to the poor. In this we find we are to do something about the brokenhearted, poor, unemployed, the captive, the blind, and the bruised”.

Whether you already knew this or this is new information for you to consider, MLK followed the same teachings and ideologies as Manning Johnson, which few people have ever heard of.

Manning Johnson (1908 - 1959) was a very intelligent and powerful Black man from New York. The ACP recruited the young Manning. His duties were to convince Black Americans that white Americans would only suppress them and that their lives would be much better under a Socialist government. Manning was so convincing that he quickly rose through the ranks. Once given a very high positions in their National Committee, his duties were mainly to cause chaos, organize mobs, incite riots, and attack police by teaching others to "strategically and tactfully throw a brick and hide.”

Does all this sound familiar? If not, it should.

What does this have to do with Martin Luther King, Sr. or MLK, Jr.?

Several things but the main connection is that Manning was the leader and spokesperson for Black Americans before MLK, Jr. so why have very few of us ever heard of him?

Next, it's important to realize that Manning miraculously experienced a wake-up call. The Christian values of his upbringing finally caught up to him and forced a realization that he had been duped. He was upset because he had duped many others with the tactics and lies he had bee told. He was saddened when he realized that none of what he was selling to the Black American public wold actually benefit them and instead only cause more hardship and suppression. He told of the rejection of traditional American values and contempt of Christianity and how together that would lower the individual quality of life and overall value of humanity.

Does all this sound familiar? If not, it should.

That's what caused Manning to become a government informant and turn witness against their ACP ideologies.

Manning loved MLK, Jr. He also loved America and loved his people too, and just like MLK, Jr., Manning devoted his life to educating and warning Black Americans of the cruelty and evil strategies that were being used by the angry Iiberal Ieft as they attempted to convert the USA into a Socialist Party.

Following the assassination of his MLK, Jr., and as a strong supporter of Jimmy Carter, Martin Luther King, Sr. delivered invocations to the Democratic National Convention in 1976 and 1980. After serving Ebenezer Church for 44 years, Martin Luther King, Sr. died in Atlanta in 1984.

Just like both MLKs, Manning also passed away while believing, living, and teaching his passion to help create a better America.

Many believe that, because of his speech, black voters still today automatically choose Democratic candidates without doing any independent research. Yet, it appears that many were lucky enough to know Manning and realized that true independent thought are what's required before making any major decision. Yet, how many Manning followers actually warned their future generations? Given the current state of the world, I'd say sadly, not many.

It's not too late to educate yourself and your children and grandchildren so they can have a better world.

In my opinion, racism and division is illogical and goes against science. However, that's another article about DNA and genetics that'll be coming soon.