Political Pretense and Identifying Dangerous Individuals

Mass shootings are nothing new to the United States. However, statistics show that occurrences are becoming more frequent. According to NPR News, the U.S. ended 2021 with 693 mass shootings. Per the Gun Violence Archive, in 2020, there were 611 compared to 417 in 2019.

As for school shootings specifically, according to Education Week, 2021 had 34 such incidents at educational institutions. In 2020, there were ten shootings. Both 2019 and 2018 recorded 24 shootings.

This year so far, more students have died from gunshot wounds at school than police officers in the line of duty.

As of May 2022, twenty-four youth were killed by guns on school campuses across the USA. I'm unsure if they included the most recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Comparatively, the Officer Down Memorial Page has recorded 20 deaths by gunshot in the line of duty so far this year.

Next, it's essential to know that the Library of Congress and the American Psychological Association state, "handwriting analysis is applied psychology and is a valid diagnostic tool when professionally done." Most people don't know that professional forensic handwriting analysis also matches the well-known Myers-Briggs Personality Test.

Many people talk about Bill Gates and his vaccination idealogy. However, it's also important to know how detrimental it was to society when Bill Gates forced the Core Curriculum into schools without any type of study or evidence to support it. Had Gates actually conducted some research, he should have learned that his Core Curriculum would cause a detrimental effect among our society as schools stopped providing handwriting instruction. Stopping the instruction also stopped (blocked) the development of crucial empathy-building neuro programming in youngsters' brains. And this would continue for many generations.

Do you think the growing disrespectfulness of youth is a coincidence?

It's not, but more on that below.

This article will provide a few details from my experience as a forensic handwriting expert.

In 1987, I created the evidence-based Clinical Graphology program. This program has been successful worldwide since its conception. That was pre-internet, so the U.S. Mail was the only delivery option to worldwide clients.

Then, in 2006, I was invited to meet with State Representative Todd Baxter of the Texas Legislature. That meeting occurred because Vicki Spriggs, then-Executive Director of the Texas Juvenile Probation Commission, believed my Clinical Graphology program would successfully lower the recidivism rates of high-risk and repeat youth offenders. Vicki then introduced Clinical Graphology as a research program to the Juvenile Probation Chiefs in the state. Immediately, several signed up to participate.

Vicki was someone who thought outside of the box and was willing to use any tools available.

The youth participants who wished to participate in my six-month research program were diverse in age, race, socio-economic background, and crimes. Each youth had failed repeatedly in all other programs, including talk therapy, boot camp, and while prescribed psychological medications.

I wanted full credit for its success or failure.

I only had three requirements for participation.

Youth participants were not allowed to be on medications or enrolled in any other form of therapy.

All youth participants needed to remain 100% anonymous to me; their probation officer was the liaison.

I did not want any pay; I wanted research results instead.

Study Results?

After completing the program, the state tracked the participant's criminal records until they turned 18. The results proved that the Clinical Graphology program alone raised self-esteem, improved grades, and enhanced family and peer relationships. There were other benefits too but the most impressive result was...

None had reoffended.

Unbeknownst to me at the time, one of the juvenile probation departments interviewed a youth participant. It is the video included in this article.

Despite the great success of this program and Vicki's urging, the state refused to continue using Clinical Graphology because "therapists, juvenile probation officers, court personnel, etc., would lose their jobs, and we can't have that."

The politics embedded in their statements showed that most key players work for entities that would rather have criminal minds or mentally ill individuals than help combat the issues.

In 2011, I worked in the Special Needs department of a Phoenix-area high school for part of my practicum for my forensic mental health degree. The school psychologist and I used Clinical Graphology with the students labeled "learning disabled."

With their parent's permission, these students agreed to participate. At the end of the program, most students no longer fit into the special needs category. Tragically but not surprisingly, the school would not publish or publicly share the results. Additionally, they also refused to include the results in the student files, which could have helped them in later years. Both the school psychologist and I quit.

While working there, I knew that teachers and other school personnel needed continuing education classes. I offered them forensic handwriting classes because I knew that, after attending, they would be able to better identify children who have a mental illness, were suicidal or homicidal, and who had been or was currently being abused.

Because I was working there, I offered the classes at no charge.

Only two teachers were excited about it. The district turned it down, saying, "we asked, and most teachers and other staff members just don't want that kind of power." Yet, one teacher used it secretively and very successfully with her behavior-challenged seventh-grade students.

Read this letter from a School Counselor in Texas. At least three people's lives were saved because she took my class and a related action step.

So it's really no surprise that in 2022, per a survey by California State, most teachers and staff members don't want to be armed either.

I understand their concerns about a gun in the classroom, but not wanting to use what they have instant access to (handwriting) is absurd, in my opinion.

Yet, with each mass shooting, it all repeats itself.

Sadly, society, politics, and the mainstream media continue giving lip service.

WHY?

Perhaps part of it is historical behaviors.

All politicians are "for the people" in election years, but few follow through on promises after-the-fact. Another reason is that schools, just like probation and parole departments, are eligible to receive significantly more government funds for the "special needs" students or "problem probationers" - especially those with mental illness.

In 2018, because school violence continued, political players repeated the same conversations, and youth were continually growing more disrespectful, I decided to do a TEDx Talk. During this talk, I spoke of evidence and how we could proactively identify those capable of acts of violence using forensic handwriting analysis.

After all of this, I wonder if anyone really wants to identify potentially dangerous individuals.

We can talk until we're blue in the face about each mass shooting, gun control, arming school staff, and pushing for stricter laws. We can blame the government, school boards, police, parents, and anyone else. Guns haven't changed; society has.

Sadly, it will never subside until someone in power actually takes an action step like Vicki to forge an actual change.

Instead, as we look at statistical flow over the past decades, it'll worsen.

Therefore, using all of my experience for the past 35 years, I believe that if important decision-makers truly wanted to identify potentially dangerous individuals, they would be more like Vicki. They wouldn't hesitate to use any proven tools, such as forensic handwriting analysis and Clinical Graphology.

Nothing to lose.

Just think how using these tools could have already been making a difference in these growing statistics. Just think how many people would still be alive today.

Don't believe in the science of handwriting analysis? Here's likely why.

