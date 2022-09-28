The Science of Physiognomy (Face Reading)

As an international expert, I am often asked about the accuracy of Physiognomy, which is the science of reading someone's personality by assessing their face.

Physiognomy has a long history.

Although it started in ancient China and Greece, the first preserved documents begin with Aristotle. Chinese Emperors improved their ability to deceive others, which is interesting given what's going on today. Greeks considered the symmetry of one's face to be related to one's beauty, and Aristotle valued personality assessment. In the 18th century, the Swiss author, Johann Kaspar Lavater, suggested that humans with animal faces also have animal personality traits.

You are already an amateur face reader and have been for your entire life.

For example, as soon as you meet someone new, you make an instant impression by looking at their face for less than 1/10th of a second. You may notice their hair, smile, eyebrows, or high forehead and immediately make an assumption.

Have you ever been introduced to someone and instantly disliked them for no reason? How about feeling as if you've known someone your entire life even though you just met 15 minutes ago? Both have happened to me often, including yesterday.

You are scoping out many things if you are dating, including faces. You will instantly know if you are attracted to that person or not. Studies have also shown that when you have a mate with similar facial features as you do, the relationship will be better. Of course, no relationship is perfect, but some are definitely better matches than others.

If I look at photos of my husband and me, we have very similar facial features. Not so much with my exes. No wonder it didn't work out.

The most successful salespeople have plump, round, or fuller faces because they are seen as more trustworthy, and those for criminal justice reform may find it interesting that those who the judge feels appear incompetent or untrustworthy will be given harsher prison sentences.

Next, since politics is a hot topic, studies show that we are more likely to vote for politicians we perceive to appear the most competent. Just as I've been asked to analyze the handwriting of job candidates to be sure they are best equipped for the position, face reading is often used in personnel selection.

Although reading someone's face is the unconscious yet novice skill of any society and its people, there are books to help you hone your skills. However, nothing can replace learning from an international expert like Christian Chua.

I've always remembered one cliche that my parents drilled into me. That is, "You only have one chance to make a first impression." That has helped me many times in my life. I wish everyone would keep that in mind and pass it on to their children. Perhaps the world would be very different today.

I think answering the question of "accuracy" depends largely upon how good you, the observer, are at assessing. To clarify, some people are fully bilingual in Spanish while others stumble their way through Spanglish. Same with forensics, photography, cooking, dancing, sculpture, or gardening. You either pick it up or you don't.

Therefore the answer I always give is, "Well, that largely depends on you."

