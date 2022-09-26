Bronx, NY

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

Dr. Mozelle Martin

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall.

In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...

"The African Pygmy, "Ota Benga. Age, 23 years. Height, 4 feet 11 inches. Weight, 103 pounds. Brought from the Kasai River, Congo Free State, South Central Africa, by Dr. Samuel P. Verner. Exhibited each afternoon during September."

When visitors went inside, they saw a young man dressed in white pants and a khaki coat. This petite man was peering at the visitors from behind bars. This young man was from the Batwa tribe of the Belgian Congo. He had no shoes, and his sharply-filed teeth shined bright when he smiled.

At times, Ota would play with Dohong, an orangutan. Other times, Ota would shoot arrows at targets made of hay. Now and then, Ota was allowed out of his cage to buy a soda from the snack bar with money he earned from those taking photographs of him.

Thousands gathered at the cage over the next few days to watch Ota. Eventually, the crowds of people became unmanageable. The clergy members went to the New York Times and complained. Reverend R.S. MacArthur of Harlem's Calvary Baptist Church said, "The person responsible for this exhibition degrades himself as much as he degrades the African."

What about Ota - how did he feel about all of this?

You see, noticing those who are different from us is nothing new; it didn't just start in 2022. Therefore, Ota probably knew more about white people (muzungu) than they knew about him.

Ota had been on display once before, in 1904 at the St. Louis World's Fair. Ota and several fellow pygmies recreated their native village as part of the fair's "Living Exhibits" display.

William Hornaday was the zoo's headmaster. He defended the exhibit saying that Ota Benga was being fed well and had not been mistreated. Yet the outrage continued.

Ota was eventually removed and lived with a sympathetic pastor at the Howard Colored Orphan Asylum in Lynchburg, Virginia. After several years, Ota knew English and worked in a tobacco factory. However, no matter how hard Ota tried, he never fit in. He was unable to adjust to the ways of the muzungu.

In March of 1916, he went into a forest, performed a ceremonial dance around a fire, and then shot himself directly in the heart.

Thanks to technology, you can now read what Ota's friends had to say, and you can watch the documentary about his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HqbC_0i9GGcvv00
Ota Benga 1904Wikipedia

Fast forward many years, and, on August 17, 2005, the London Zoo put on an exhibit of homo sapiens for four days. These humans were cared for by experienced zookeepers who offered these individuals various enrichment exercises.

The zoo's temporary human exhibit consisted of three men and five women. Like the Bronx Zoo exhibit 99 years earlier, this triggered an absolute uproar.

Learn more about the pygmy tribes around the world today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pygmy human# ota benga# people# public display# small little people

Comments / 29

Published by

35-year Forensic Expert & Investigator @ www.FindMeGroup.org & www.ColdCaseFoundation.org / Ancient DNA & Inherited Traumas Nerd / Writer / Artist / Pianist / Author. Check references on website @ www.Forensology.com

Texas State
1381 followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

The Science of Physiognomy (Face Reading)

As an international expert, I am often asked about the accuracy of Physiognomy, which is the science of reading someone's personality by assessing their face. Physiognomy has a long history.

Read full story

Could Mouth Shape Predict Depression?

If you read my article, Beware of the Eye Whites, you are already familiar with Mr. Zeta, my Advanced Criminology professor. During this same bachelor's program, Mr. Zeta also told us, "People with resting down-turned mouths are prone to depression."

Read full story
2 comments

Beware of the Eye Whites

During my bachelor's program in college many years ago, Mr. Zeta (one of my Advanced Criminology professors) stated, "You will quickly know what people are capable of by looking at their eyes."

Read full story
4 comments

Funniest Comedians Throughout History

Dependant upon your generation, you may think that nobody has been funny since Abbot and Costello or Carlos Mencia. However, per several online polls, voters placed the following comedians in the category of "funniest throughout modern history."

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Could Driving Without Traffic Lights Really Be Safer?

Many years ago, I worked forensics under contract with the Mexican Government located in Mexico City. The contract required that I train and consult with their psychology and investigations departments several times annually. This contract lasted for 12 years.

Read full story
5 comments

Are We Headed Back to 1939?

The year 1939 was one of the most important years in American History for many reasons, from movies to sports. However, 1939 was also a year full of great stress due to all the events that changed the course of history. This includes the start of World War II and the Manhattan Project.

Read full story
63 comments

If You're Going to Cry, At Least Get the Right Onion

It's not a joke... millions of people "cry" when chopping onions. Onion bulbs have an intelligent design. Each onion cell has a sealed vacuole bags filled with enzymes. When cut or bitten into, these little bags release their content. Simply put, this also causes the release of a chemical irritant called syn-propanethial-S-oxide, says chemist Eric Block, who has written the authoritative book on onions.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Male Impersonators

Today, females have a lot of freedom to choose their careers. However, that wasn't always true. Several fearless women of history are the perfect examples of how identifying with the opposite gender actually helped them succeed.

Read full story
11 comments

Handwriting Slant and Social Personality

Many self-proclaimed introverts have a left slant to their handwriting, while extroverts claim a right slant. For me, I'm an ambivert with a vertical slant... which really isn't a slant at all.

Read full story
2 comments

Should You Confront a Liar?

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
2 comments

Humans Tell A Lie 1,460 Times Per Year

While some can lie more than others, the average human lies 1,460 times per year according to James Williams in his book How to Spot a Liar. 90% of children under age 4 have told at least one lie.

Read full story
8 comments

R.E.A.D. to Help Decipher Human Behaviors

Per body language experts including The Behavior Panel, learning to deceipher human behaviors including detecting lies, can best be done by using the R.E.A.D. method. First you have to establish how someone acts on an everyday occurrence, whether happy, sad, excited, irritated, distressed, or angry. This is where you review what their "baseline" (normal behavior) is.

Read full story
2 comments

Do You Qualify? Sweet v. Cardona College Student Settlement

If you attended any of the schools, colleges, or universities on the list below, you may be eligible for the entire cost of your tuition refunded, forgiven, or deleted from your current student loan balance.

Read full story

Document Examiners vs. Handwriting Examiners

For the purposes of this article, I am going to use "Questioned Document Examiners (QDE)" as those who solve forgeries by matching signatures. I am therefore going to use "Handwriting Examiners" as those who analyze personality through handwriting. I am trained in both but prefer the personality.

Read full story

Cases of Seven Psychic Detectives

Since 2007, I've been a forensic investigator for an international non-profit called Find Me Group, founded by Kelly Snyder. Kelly is a retired DEA agent and a former investigator for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Read full story
1 comments
Lubbock, TX

Does Respect Begin at 45?

According to Business News Daily, "Employees who are disrespected by their co-workers feel more comfortable treating others the same way, which ends up creating a toxic workplace."

Read full story
2 comments

Professional Badmouthing Is Not About You

Confidence is often considered arrogance by those with low self-esteem. You know the ones. They need to feel in control, so they badmouth others to boost themselves. Just watch an hour of political or religious debates, and you will soon realize that bad-mouthers walk among us and no profession is immune.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Curse of the Lottery Winners

Unless you are in the top1%echelon, you've likely thought about how great it would be to win the lotto. You could pay off debt, buy a bigger house or nicer car, help your adult children and grandchildren, start the business you've always dreamed of, or take your dream vacation.

Read full story
3 comments

History: Russian & Ukraine Conflict is Nothing New

Depending on the news you follow, you will see Russia and Ukraine portrayed as friends, enemies, or somewhere in between. Although many Russians view Kyiv as the hub of their nation, the ongoing 2022 conflict is nothing new.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy