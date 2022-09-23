Funniest Comedians Throughout History

Dependant upon your generation, you may think that nobody has been funny since Abbot and Costello or Carlos Mencia. However, per several online polls, voters placed the following comedians in the category of "funniest throughout modern history."
Regardless of your age, medical and mental health professionals alike have long touted the scientific proof of laughter's healing properties. Many companies have laughter sessions to boost employee morale which in turn boosts production and profit. Many school teachers use laughter yoga to help students focus more and boost their grades.
Throughout history, many people have earned a living making people laugh. Their passion has been a gift for many and quite possibly has helped make a difference between life and death.
I decided to share the commedians that most people have never heard of or have forgotten about. For some, it's brand new information. For others, a walk down memory lane.
- Albert Brooks - most well known in the 1980s.
- Andy Kaufman - considered one of the most influential comics of all time.
- Bill Hicks - who I had never heard of until this article.
- Bob Newhart - won 3 comedies from his stand-up before the 1970s "Bob Newhart Show".
- Carol Burnett - from the 1970s "Carol Burnett Show".
- Chevy Chase - from the 1970s "Saturday Night Live".
- Dick Van Dyke - from the 1960s "Dick Van Dyke Show".
- Don Rickles - known for his insults (roasts) during the 1970s and 1980s.
- Flip Wilson - from the 1970s.
- Foster Brooks - one of my favorites when I was kid in the 1970s. I just love his "drunk guy" routine!
- Freddie Prinze - from the 1970s.
- Garry Shandling - from 1990s.
- George Carlin - from the 1980s and beyond. This link is from 2016 and some would say this is still accurate today.
- Gilda Radner - from the 1970s in which she played "Roseanne Roseannadanna".
- Jackie Gleason - best known for his role as the hot-headed "Ralph" in "The Honeymooners" from the 1950s.
- Jerry Lewis - known for the MDA telethons and nicknamed the "King of Comedy".
- Joan Rivers - talking about feminism and known for roast comebacks.
- John Candy - from the 1970s, and died way too young.
- Lenny Bruce - from the 1960s.
- Lillie Tomlin - many love her in the more recent Frankie & Grace Netflix show. However, in the 1970s, she rocked the "Operator" role and Edith Ann in the giant rocking chair.
- Lucille Ball - from the "I Love Lucy" show in the 1970s.
- Moms Mabley - one of the most popular comedians in 1967 and referred to as the "funniest woman in the world."
- Mort Sahl - considered the "world's most clever and perceptive humorist" in the 1960s.
- Phyllis Diller - from the 1960s and 1970s.
- Red Skelton - from the radio & television shows from the 1930s to 1970s, including the "Red Skelton Show".
- Redd Foxx - from the 1970s.
- Rodney Dangerfield - at the top of his game in 1980.
- Sherman Hensley (aka George Jefferson) - from "The Jefferson's Show" in the 1970s.
- Steve Martin - the "Wild and Crazy Guy" from the 1970s and 1980s.
- The Smothers Brothers - folk singers and comedians from the 1950s and 1960s.
- The Three Stooges - considered "the best" in the 1945 era.
- Tim Conway - especially known for playing the "Old Man Surgeon" in the 1970s.
- Woody Allen - stand up guy from 1965.
But that's not all.
There are many more commedians that various generations can recall. For example, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, Rosanne Barr, Russell Peters, Sam Kinison, Sarah Silverman, and Wand Sykes, but the list goes on.
Who is your favorite comedian of all time?
