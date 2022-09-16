History: Male Impersonators

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Today, females have a lot of freedom to choose their careers. However, that wasn't always true.

Several fearless women of history are the perfect examples of how identifying with the opposite gender actually helped them succeed.

Therefore, it should be no surprise that adults today play dress-up in various ways. Albeit historically, it was not quite as liberated and accepted as it is now.

(1) Charley Parkhurst was a crackerjack stagecoach driver in the Wild West. She was born in 1812 and lived into her late 60s. She was a hard0drinking, tobacco-chewing, one-eyed woman who craved adventure. She became a mother but, sadly, her child died. She embraced her stagecoach career for the rest of her life until she died in 1879. In fact, until her death, even her closest friends didn't know she was a woman.

(2) James Barry was a doctor, vegetarian, and teetotaler and performed one of the first successful c-section births while serving as a military surgeon. As a female in 19th-Century Britain, her medical career was nothing more than a dream. James' real name was Miranda, and she assumed a male identity to become an Army Physician. Although she was made fun of due to having a high-pitched vocal tone, when she died in 1865, only the morticians knew her true gender.

(3) Billy Tipton was a gifted musician born in Oklahoma in 1914. She loved the piano and saxophone. Because the school she attended refused to allow girls to play in the band, she decided to do whatever was necessary to pursue her musical passion. She started going by "Billy," wore men's suits, bound her chest with tape, and became one of the guys. She married a woman, adopted three sons, and was a good father figure. She died in 1989, and only then did their sons learn that their father was a woman.

(4) Pope Joan was a hero in the feminist movement and the eyes of anti-Catholics. Her story has a lot of debates and controversy, nevertheless. John Anglicus was a 9th Century Englishman who traveled to Rome to lecture. He later became a cardinal in the church. When Pope Leo IV died in 855 AD, Anglicus was unanimously elected Pope. During a citywide processional, he stopped by the side of the road complaining of stomach pains. That's when he suddenly gave birth to a child. That's also when the jig was up. Pope John was a woman. The Catholic Church denies this, and, according to their documents, Benedict III succeeded Leo IV.

What do you think? Did it happen, or are they too proud to admit they were duped?

(5) John Taylor was a brave soldier, a hard worker, and a troublemaker. Born in 1778 Britain, she was orphaned when her mother died while giving birth to her. She was the mistress of a Navy officer and went with him on trips across the Atlantic by posing as his footboy. When the officer died in 1793, she kept posing as a man, namely John Taylor. In 1794, she suffered complications from a leg wound that she struggled with until her death. Before her death, however, she was a prisoner of war in France, an officer aboard an American merchant vessel, a highway road worker, a London pensioner, actor, nurse, and jewelry maker.

(6) William Cathay was a house slave in Missouri until the Union soldiers freed her during the Civil War. The soldiers employed her after that, but she craved more firsthand action. Since women weren't allowed to join the Army, she changed her name from Cathay Williams to William Cathay and dressed like a man so she could enlist. Of the approximately 5,000 Black foot soldiers and cavalry who served in the frontier army, William Cathy was the only woman who served as a Buffalo Soldier (U.S. 10th Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army). In 1868, Williams was examined by an army surgeon who discovered her true identity. She was immediately discharged and retired to New Mexico before passing away at 82.

(7) Joan of Arc was born in France in 1423. Then 17-year-old Jeanne d'Arc disguised herself as a page when journeying through enemy territory so the soldiers wouldn't notice her. Before being burned at stake for being a heretic, she claimed she was "doing a man's work" and had to dress the part. The Catholic Church finally admitted the nasty things it said about Johan and recognized her as a saint in 1920.

It shows that people have always been willing to do what it takes to realize their dreams and spend time in their passions.

What about you? Would you go to such extremes to do the same?

Male impersonator

