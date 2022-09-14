Should You Confront a Liar?

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

If you read my article Humans Lie 1,460 Times Per Year, then you already have some tips about liars, including the types of liars and reasons why people lie. The statistics in that article are alarming, don't you agree?

In his book How to Spot a Liar, James Williams states that before you confront a liar, consider a few things:

How much damage did the lie cause?

What are the long-term effects of that lie?

How has the lie changed the relationship between the liar and those affected by the lie?

How often has this individual lied to you or others? In other words, is this a habitual behavior?

What is to be gained by the liar, yourself, or the others affected by the lie upon confrontation?

What is the best and worst case scenario should you decide to confront the liar?

Essentially, Williams suggests you pick your battles.

For example, if someone lies about the surprise birthday party they planned for you, is that worth getting upset about?

Some could argue yes because if they lie about a small thing, they will lie about a big thing.

Others say no because it's the thought that counts.

Is it always worth your time, energy, and possible consequences to confront the liar?

Does not confronting the liar only give him or her permission to continue lying?

What do you think?

