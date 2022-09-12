Humans Tell A Lie 1,460 Times Per Year

Dr. Mozelle Martin

While some can lie more than others, the average human lies 1,460 times per year according to James Williams in his book How to Spot a Liar.

The statistics that he provides are as follows:

  • 90% of children under age 4 have told at least one lie
  • 80% of women admit to telling "harmless" lies often
  • 13% of patients lie to the doctors
  • 70% of liars repeat the same lies over and over, sometimes for years
  • Liars believe that only 1 out of every 7 lies is discovered as an untruth
  • Men lie to partners, bosses, and others an average of 6 times per day
  • 30% of people lie about diet and exercise
  • 10% of lies are really just exaggerated truths
  • 60% of lies are outright, blatantly false words with not one bit of truth included
  • 85% of college age adults lie to their current partner about past relationships
  • 10% of all married interactons contain some form of a lie

According to James, there are 9 core reasons why people lie:

  • to avoid punishment or consequences
  • to protect someone else from punishment or consequences
  • to be rewarded for something
  • to protect themselves from physical, emotional, or other perceived threats
  • to protect someone else from physical, emotional, or other perceived threats
  • to impress or gain admiration from others
  • to prevent current stressors or expectations such as lying to get out of attending an event
  • to exercise power or control over others
  • to protect the privacy of themselves or someone else

Williams also stated there are four main types of liars:

  • Frequent (pathological): they don't see lying as a problem and it become habitual and compulsive. They lie when under pressure, to get others off their back, to appear other than they truly are, to feel in control of a situation, to boost their self esteem or confidence, and for many other reasons, including "just because they can". These liars are usually incredibly smart and have lots of brain power and creative energy.
  • Systematic: they operate on a set of behavior patters and once you identify their motive operandi, you will be able to spot it the same way in future incidents of deception. They lie when they are running late or miss deadlines. Some of these culprits just like to stir the pot and upset people for fun or to get attention like the "fashionably late who make a big entrance". They are typically unorganized through many areas of their life and no matter how they try, are nearly always late.
  • Spontaneous: they don't lie nearly as often as their counterparts. When they do lie it is almost always to protect their ego or reputation of themselves or a loved one. Lies are a reaction to being triggered by insecurity.
  • Insecure: similar to the Spontaneous liar, they lie even less and when they do, it's strictly to boost their ego (not protect it). These are often the "one-uppers" or "occasional narcissists".

Although trying to figure out when someone is lying can be difficult, books to help you hone your skills. Since many people show their deception on their face, if you don't know what to look for you can miss it. So, learning to spot lies through face-reading is another great option. You can learn this took online from an international expert like Christian Chua.

