R.E.A.D. to Help Decipher Human Behaviors

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Per body language experts including The Behavior Panel, learning to deceipher human behaviors including detecting lies, can best be done by using the R.E.A.D. method.

  • R = Review
  • E = Evaluate
  • A = Analyze
  • D = Decide

First you have to establish how someone acts on an everyday occurrence, whether happy, sad, excited, irritated, distressed, or angry. This is where you review what their "baseline" (normal behavior) is.

Next using anything that jumps out as atypical to their baseline is where the evaluation comes in.

Then, you have to analyze the information you acquired during the evaluation times before you can decide if someone is being deceptive or otherwise distressed.

People are complicated beings. After spending decades in mental health, I don't understand people much better than I did before my career. Just when I thought I had someone figured out, someone else comes along and throws my theory out the window.

Some of the behaviors people use illustrators, regulators, adaptors (pacifiers) and barriers.

Illustrators punctuate a statement and include things such as:

  • finger pointing (in accusation or to identify)
  • hand to mouth or finger to lip while talking
  • head tilt or head bobbing
  • finger wagging
  • foot shakes
  • and various others

Regulators control speech or movement of self or others such as:

  • shocked gasp
  • eye roll
  • looking up while exhaling
  • touching someone
  • putting hand up like stop sign
  • and various others

Adaptors also known as pacifiers release stress and calm a perceived threat in a way to acquire comfort such as:

  • handwringing
  • fidgeting
  • tapping fingers or feet
  • picking at lips or skin
  • neck rubbing
  • toe curling
  • and various others

Barriers create space between the speaker and listener for example such as:

  • standing behind a table
  • sitting behind a desk
  • lower eyelids
  • put arm on table between you and another
  • holding up reading materials in front of your face
  • turning sideways
  • and various others

Bill O'Reilly is classic in his use of the above. Bill invites debate by holding his hand up, tilts his head in interest, interjects his comments, and then - when he's done listening - lowers his eyelids to create a barrier and even shakes his head "no". Often he'll even raise his brows and purse his lips with a set jaw to indicate "enough". But you don't have to watch Bill, you can watch any politician, friend, or family member. You can watch your fellow college students, coworkers, or bar patrons as well.

Learning to read someone's body language offers many learning options. You can watch The Behavior Panel on YouTube, check out some great books to help you hone your skills. However, if you want to take it a step further to include face reading, check out the international expert Christian Chua.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJeht_0hmUFp9000
TBP LogoThe Behavior Panel

