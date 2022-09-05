Cases of Seven Psychic Detectives

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Since 2007, I've been a forensic investigator for an international non-profit called Find Me Group, founded by Kelly Snyder. Kelly is a retired DEA agent and a former investigator for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Find Me Group will activate their airplanes, search and rescue teams, and even cadaver dogs whenever needed. Additionally, their team of expert are also activated as needed. For example, I use the science of forensic handwriting analysis to decipher the personality of victims, witnesses, and suspects. I also help investigators formulate interrogation questions based on the handwriting of persons of interest.

Criminal investigations can hit a stalemate. That's when investigators look for various "secret tools" such as psychic investigators. One wouldn't think that a federal agent would ever consider psychics as an investigative tool. However, Kelly would be the first to admit that he has had great success... outside of a few kooks of course.

In this article, I explore seven "psychic detectives" and a few of their cases.

(1) When Jack the Ripper terrorized 1880s London, the detectives of Scotland Yard called psychic Robert James Lees. Lees claimed to have seen the killer's face in several visions, and he had already correctly predicted the murders of three other women. The Ripper wrote a taunting note to police stating they would never catch him. He was correct. The five main suspects were Montague John Druitt, Carl Feigenbaum, Aaron Kosminski, Francis Craig, and Walter Sickert.

(2) Florence Sternfels was a psychometrist from Edgewater, New Jersey. She was born in 1891 and believed that she was born with her ability. So, as a sign of gratitude to her DNA, she worked with police and never charged for her services. She worked on investigations across the USA and Europe until she died in 1965. Her most successful predictions included preventing a man from blowing up an army base with explosives, finding two missing Philadelphia boys, and leading police to the body of a young woman who had been murdered.

(3) Gerard Croiset was born in 1909 in the Netherlands. He began to nurture his psychic ability starting at age six. In 1935, he joined a spiritualist group to hone his talents even more. Within two years, he opened his psychic healing business to help both humans and animals. After lecturing around the region in 1945, he started assisting law enforcement agencies worldwide, mostly Japan and Australia. Gerard's specialty was finding missing children, lost papers, and artifacts. His son, Gerard Jr., was also a professional psychic.

(4) Peter Hurkos was one of the most famous psychic detectives of the 20th century. He was born in the Netherlands in 1911. He worked as a house painter until 1941, when he underwent brain surgery due to an accident. This operation seemed to enhance his psychic abilities by introducing him to psychometry. He worked best by touching the victim's clothing and picking up the vibes. He also assisted in the Boston Strangler case and the Charles Manson murders.

(5) Dorothy Allison was a New Jersey housewife and a crime-solving Clairvoyant. She dreamed about a missing local boy who had been killed with a pipe. When she called the police, she also described the boy's clothing. When Dorothy underwent hypnosis to retrieve even more details, she added that the boy's murder involved a fenced schoolyard and a factory. Dorothy was proven accurate when police located the boy's body two months later. Then, in 1974, Dorothy worked on the Patty Hearst missing heiress case. Although Patty wasn't discovered, every prediction Dorothy made about Patty was proven accurate.

(6) John Catchings, was a 22-year-old Texan who was struck by a bolt of lighting on July 4, 1969. His mother Bertie was a professional psychic. However, he claimed no abilities until he survived the electric bolt. Later, John helped police with their most challenging cases. He wasn't famous until he found a 32-year-old Houston nurse named Gail Lorke, who vanished in October 1982. After Gail's husband claimed she stayed home from work due to illness, John touched Gail's photo and belt and knew that she had been murdered. He also revealed that her body was lying under a pile of garbage. Steven ultimately confessed. John also helped police find the body of Mike Dickens in 1980 with just as much accuracy.

(7) Irene Hughes was born in rural Tennessee in the 1920s. In 2008, Irene had worked on more than 2,000 police cases. At age four, she shocked her church congregation when she shouted that the minister would soon leave. Irene was right and continued making predictions. She claimed her spirit guide was a Japanese individual named Kaygee. After World War II, Irene moved to Chicago and worked as a reporter. She won horse races using her psychic abilities and gained fame in 1967 after predicting Chicago's blizzard and the Cardinal's win in the World Series. By 1968, she was the advisor for Howard Hughes and accurately predicted his death in 1976. More famous and equally accurate cases of Irene's included the death of North Vietnamese Ho Chi Minh in 1969, the circumstances of Ted Kennedy's Chappaquiddick fiasco, and that Jacqueline Kennedy would marry someone with the characteristics of her second husband, Aristotle Onassis. Irene earned $500 per hour and hosted radio and television shows, wrote three books, and more. Until 2012, while in her 80s, she continued to work out of her home.

What do you think? Are psychic detectives real?

Finally, if someone you know is suspiciously missing, it's important to know that Find Me Group works internationally and never charges a fee for loved ones or law enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNjnT_0hiASPqh00
FMG

Dr. Mozelle Martin
35-year Forensic Expert & Investigator @ www.FindMeGroup.org & www.ColdCaseFoundation.org

