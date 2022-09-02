Professional Badmouthing Is Not About You

Confidence is often considered arrogance by those with low self-esteem. You know the ones. They need to feel in control, so they badmouth others to boost themselves.

Just watch an hour of political or religious debates, and you will soon realize that bad-mouthers walk among us and no profession is immune.

What exactly is "professional badmouthing"? In college, it was defined for us as "unwarranted, negative, and denigratory comments made by others in your profession. It is a paradoxical reality that causes others (direct listeners or those otherwise exposed to such badmouthing) to question your established competency and credibility".

Social Elements of Professional Bad-Mouthing

There seems to be a strategically social element or foundation in the act of "badmouthing. " If you have ever been around a bad-mouther in the same field as you, then you know firsthand how uncomfortable the environment suddenly becomes.

Of course, whether personally or professionally, if someone talks bad about others to you, then you can place a safe bet that this same person talks bad to others about you.

Who are the Bad-Mouthers?

While many in seemingly prestigious careers, such as doctors, lawyers, architects, pilots, etc., may be "clinically narcissistic," there are others who do this to self-empower. They often go into careers where they can be or appear to be in power, such as police, firefighters, military officers, investigators, scientists, and even forensic handwriting experts.

Bad-Mouthers always have an agenda. Badmouthing gives the bad-mouther a sense of control. Controlling, or at least hoping to have some influence on the outcome of something, is the goal.

The bad-mouther might be after your position or the next promotion, or even your spouse. Either way, they intend to cause you pain, struggle, or inconvenience. They often feel intimated by you, which triggers a manipulative, intimidating, and passive-aggressive scheme against you. The bad-mouther wants you out of his way. Period.

Why do Bad-Mouthers even exist?

Studies have aimed to answer many questions about the purpose and existence of badmouthing. This behavior is called "machiavellian" because the act of badmouthing is not successful unless it is effective and it crosses over from professional to private domains.

It is believed that the top three reasons bad-mouthers exist are:

1. It is a segway into social power: the person badmouthing another acquires a cut-throat reputation as someone who would arrest their mother for speeding or throw their spouse under the bus. The fact that this creates fear in others empowers the bad-mouther.

2. Bad-mouthers ooze confidence which is an essential requirement for success: confidence can be apparent, or those who have fake confidence (the bluffers) can use it to hide their low self-worth and self-conscious fears of rejection.

Strategy? Their twisted sense of self causes them to believe that, by putting others down, they can boost themselves up. Putting others down often directly connects to conspicuous displays of confidence, whether or not the belief is genuine.

3. Bad-mouthers are often in leadership roles because it serves to increase their power.

In my own professional experience, I had another handwriting analyst talk badly about me for over 20 years. I had never exchanged an email with her, spoken to her, texted with her, nor had I ever met her… in fact, we lived in different states and did not share any familiar friends or acquaintances.

Yet, for some reason, I must have really intimidated her because, at every opportunity, she spoke ill of me. I kept thinking that her badmouthing would stop or wear off when she found someone else to talk about. I was wrong. In the letter below, you will learn more about this.

After dealing with this off and on for over 20 years, I finally decided to confront her.

This is what I emailed her on Facebook Messenger:

"Dear ______________, I have never said anything before because I figured that you would stop sabotaging your own success and reputation by trying to sabotage mine. Admittedly, until someone reminded me, I never gave it a second thought. Today I was reminded yet again, but this time I decided to write you for two main reasons: (1) to say THANK YOU for sending so many clients my way over the past 20 years. Clearly, you cast doubt on your own character by trying to tarnish mine, and this has chased many of your "potential clients" right onto my "paid client" list and (2) to say that your opinion of me is none of my business and only serves as a reflection of yourself. Now, with that being said, if you have a problem with me professionally, I would be happy to discuss it with you. However, if you have a problem with me personally, that's not about me. Instead, it's 100% about you. Feel free to email me at __________________, call / text me at _________________ write me a letter at ______________, or even fax me at _________________. Otherwise, feel free to continue to badmouth me because I always appreciate new clients."

Because Facebook shows if someone reads your email, I know she read mine.

In case you are wondering… I never received a reply.

However, that was in 2013, and her badmouthing seemed to have stopped just after that.

Again, badmouthing is about the bad-mouther; it is not about you. ​

Bad-mouthers are a lot like bullies from elementary or high school. I was a severely bullied kid, and my parents told me to "ignore them, and they will stop." That didn't work.

So, while it took over 20 years, I practiced the advice I have told my clients since 1987, and that is…